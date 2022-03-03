"I think the Odisha FC fans deserve the team to perform in a proper manner" - Kino Garcia ahead of Jamshedpur FC clash

In their final game of the 2021-22 Indian Super League season, Odisha FC will square off against high-flying Jamshedpur FC on Friday. The Juggernauts are out of top-four contention but could play a pivotal part in the race for the League Winners' Shield.

Ahead of the game against the Red Miners, head coach Kino Garcia was asked if the team would be motivated to win the given their opportunity to influence the season for the top teams. The Spaniard said:

"Yes, of course, we'll try to win. But it’s not because I’m thinking about other teams, I am only thinking about my team, Odisha FC. I want my team to have the three points, I don’t care if other teams want us to beat Jamshedpur FC. In the same manner, we performed well against ATK Mohun Bagan. I think the fans deserve the team to perform in a proper manner."

The Odisha FC gaffer added:

"We are just trying and thinking to get the three points. We know that it’s going to be a tough match. They are playing for the title and are in a really good mood. They’ll be coming for everything, so it’s going to be a tough game but also they will be playing with pressure."

The Juggernauts are currently seventh in the league standings, with 23 points from 19 games.

"We have improved a lot from last year" - Odisha FC defender Sebastian Thangmuasang

In their previous encounter against ATK Mohun Bagan, Sebastian Thangmuansang was adjudged the Hero of the Match for his performance in the center-back spot. The 23-year-old defender was also present at the pre-match press conference.

The Juggernauts are out of the race, but Sebastian Thangmuansang opined that Odisha FC need to be patient and need to build on their momentum for next season. He said:

"So coming to the start of the season, we started really good and there were high expectations. But to be realistic, we have improved a lot from last year. And we'll build on the momentum and progress from here as you can see we are building a process here. We need to be patient and work on the things we have built on from here."

