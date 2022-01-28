"I wanted to play more matches, but Manolo Diaz didn’t want me in the team" - SC East Bengal’s Adil Khan makes shocking revelations ahead of Kolkata derby

SC East Bengal are in dire need of some inspiration. Their listless performance in the Indian Super League (ISL), coupled with several off-field controversies, has left fans writhing in pain for two years running.

Despite assembling an apparently formidable squad for ISL 2021-22, the Red and Gold Brigade remain rooted to the foot of the table after the completion of 13 rounds. They secured their maiden win of the season as late as in their 12th match against FC Goa, but slumped to a harrowing 0-4 defeat in their very next outing against current league toppers Hyderabad FC.

From club versus investor conflict to former head coach Manolo Diaz’s sacking midway through the season, various events indicate that this is the darkest phase in East Bengal’s 101-year history. The situation looks so grim at present that even the club’s staunchest supporters have ceased to hope for victories, let alone a playoff berth.

Can the Kolkata giants do justice to their sobriquet of "Torchbearers" and give their innumerable fans something to cheer about for the remainder of the season? SC East Bengal’s defensive mainstay Adil Khan thinks they can.

In an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda ahead of the season’s second Kolkata derby against ATK Mohun Bagan FC at Fatorda's PJN Stadium, Adil poured his heart out on SC East Bengal’s ISL 2021-22 campaign and held Manolo Diaz responsible for his team’s predicament.

With one Hero of the Match award to his name, the Goan centre-back has registered 17 tackles, 14 interceptions, 41 clearances and 14 blocks in nine ISL games this season.

Q: SC East Bengal headed into the Hyderabad FC match on the back of their maiden victory this season. What went wrong in that game? Is the team mentally in a good space?

Adil: Yeah, it was a disappointing result. We were good in parts against Hyderabad. We enjoyed more possession in the game than in our previous match against FC Goa. We created many chances in the first half, but failed to convert any of them. Individual errors cost us the game. I myself was responsible for the second goal, as I failed to track [Bartholomew] Ogbeche.

Once we conceded the third goal, our heads dropped and we knew that the match had slipped out of our hands. Hyderabad were a more balanced side on the day, and they managed to capitalize on the small chances. That said, if you look into the technical side of the sport, you would notice that we played well in patches and dominated possession against Hyderabad.

The youngsters were a bit demotivated after the game, but seniors like Ari dada [Arindam Bhattacharya], Balwant [Singh], Raju [Gaikwad] and I tried to console them. Now everyone is prepared for the derby.

Q: The team has played under three different coaches this season. Moreover, Renedy Singh and Mario Rivera espouse diametrically opposite coaching philosophies. How difficult has it been for the players to adapt to these antithetical coaching styles in such a short time? Has it been a major reason behind SC East Bengal's inconsistency?

Adil: In our first eight matches, we didn’t know what system we were playing in. After the departure of our previous head coach [Manolo Diaz], Renedy bhai talked to all the players and gave us confidence. He understood us well because he had been with us since pre-season.

Yes, you’re right. Renedy bhai and Mario have different philosophies. Renedy bhai put more emphasis on defensive shape and transition, so that we could defend well and stop conceding easy goals. We played quite well in our second-leg match against Jamshedpur FC, but ended up losing it [0-1] due to a lapse in concentration towards the end.

Mario has got the time to analyze our strengths and weaknesses. He has kept the defensive part of our game intact but has slightly tweaked our approach. We're now following a more possession-based approach and trying to win the second ball more. It’s not easy to adapt to three different coaching philosophies in a short time, especially with such a young team, but we’re trying our best.

Q: ATK Mohun Bagan didn't look at the top of their game against Odisha FC because most of their key players had just recovered from COVID-19. Do you think the Kolkata derby will be more competitive this time than the first-leg? How challenging is it for SC East Bengal to recover from the humiliating 0-4 defeat and head into the derby with a fresh mindset?

Adil: I think the derby will be more competitive this time around. Manolo Diaz didn’t understand Indian football and the importance of the Kolkata derby. We couldn't show any fight under him because we lost our motivation. Our body language has improved and we all want to give everything in the second-leg derby. We know our backs are against the wall, so we want to prove ourselves.

As you said, Roy Krishna didn’t look fit against Odisha because he had just recovered from COVID-19. The derby will be a difficult game for them. We’ll try to take advantage of the situation and put up a good showing against ATK Mohun Bagan. Obviously, they’re better placed than us, but anything can happen in the Kolkata derby. Every SC East Bengal player will play for the badge and the fans on Saturday.

Q: On the personal front, you've looked fit and performed quite well since starting regularly for SC East Bengal this season. However, in a recent interview, Manolo Diaz claimed that you were unfit. What would be your response to the allegation?

Adil: I wanted to play more matches, but Manolo Diaz didn’t want me in the team. I was always sidelined by him, but he never told me the reason. His actions hurt me. I’m a fighter and I’ll always keep fighting.

Q: How confident are you of making a comeback into the Indian national team? Have you heard anything from Igor Stimac of late?

Adil: No, nothing as of now. I’m feeling confident about my game at the moment. This is what matters to me the most. The guys who’re currently playing for the national team are doing well, and I’m proud of them.

We’ll see if coach Igor shows some interest in me. I’ve been an avid follower of the Indian team since my childhood and nothing gives me more joy than playing for the country.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

