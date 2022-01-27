"If you're top of the league now, it counts for nothing" - Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle ahead of ISL fixture against FC Goa

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle has stated that his side's aim is to be in the top four at the end of the league stage rather than sit atop the table before that.

They are currently third in the standings with 19 points from 11 games, level on points with second-placed Kerala Blaster and one behind league leaders Hyderabad FC, who have played one match more.

Ahead of the Red Miners' match against FC Goa on Friday, 28 January, Coyle was asked about his side's motivation for the rest of the season. He responded:

"The motivation is to finish in the top places at the end of the season and every game helps you to do that. If you're top of the league now, it counts for nothing. It's nice to be there and gather the points, but the time to be there is after Match 20. The only way to do that is to pick up points in tough games."

The match against the Gaurs will be Jamshedpur FC's first fixture in 17 days. They last played on January 11, recording a 1-0 victory over SC East Bengal.

A COVID-19 outbreak within their camp forced the club to restrict training and resulted in the postponement of multiple matches. Prior to that, the Red Miners were on a four-match unbeaten streak (two wins and two draws).

Jamshedpur FC @JamshedpurFC SPOT!



Another Ishan special ensures us all points as we position ourselves on the top of the league table!



#JamKeKhelo #JFCSCEB A WIN TO TAKE US ALL THE WAY UP TO THESPOT!Another Ishan special ensures us allpoints as we position ourselves on the top of the league table! A WIN TO TAKE US ALL THE WAY UP TO THE 🔝 SPOT! Another Ishan special ensures us all 3️⃣ points as we position ourselves on the top of the league table! 💪🔥 #JamKeKhelo #JFCSCEB https://t.co/jkxCoL9T9B

When questioned about the impact the break could have on their match against FC Goa, Coyle responded:

"I don't have any doubts that it will be a difficult match for a number of reasons. Obviously the lack of being able to train, being in quarantine for such a long period are a challenge for the lads both physically and mentally."

He went on to add:

"But we've managed to get them on the grass at different stages. 7-8 players have trained for three days, 4-5 for two days, 4-5 for one day. Ultimately, it is what it is. We have a challenge and we're playing a very, very good side in FC Goa. We have to make sure we're at our best and are ready to go to continue the winning run we're on."

"The break didn't come at a good time for us" - Jamshedpur FC's Owen Coyle

Coyle was also asked if getting a break from what is usually considered a very hectic ISL schedule could be an advantage in the tight race for a top-four finish. The Jamshedpur FC boss responded:

"People might say you'll be fresh, but you're not fresh because you've been stuck in a room and you can't leave for over two weeks. That's a big challenge so I don't see any advantage in the fact that we've not been able to play."

He added that the COVID-induced break affected the momentum they had built in the matches prior to the outbreak, stating:

"Obviously the break didn't come at a good time for us because we were building momentum, playing well and showing spirit and desire. Now we have to get back to that against a very, very tough opponent in FC Goa."

Coyle also confirmed that Komal Thatal is unlikely to feature against Derrick Pereira's side. The English tactician added, however, that Thatal has made some progress and joined the team for warm-ups and light sessions.

Also Read Article Continues below

A win against the Gaurs could potentially send Jamshedpur FC to the top of the ISL table.

Edited by Samya Majumdar