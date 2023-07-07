Spanish forward Iker Guarrotxena had requested FC Goa to not return to the ISL outfit due to personal reasons following a stellar season in the subcontinent. The 30-year-old, who shone as a lone warrior at the top of the field, scored 13 goals and assisted once from 23 games across all competitions and became a fan favorite.

The Spaniard announced his departure from the Gaurs on social media earlier today (July 7).

“I would like to thank all the people around the Club for making last year one of the most successful seasons I’ve ever had. I leave a big and strong family behind, with humble and lovely people. Thank you Goa fans, never stop supporting the team, they will give everything for you. Thank you for all the love I’ve received in the last year,” Iker Guarrotxena said in his parting message.

The Athletic Bilbao academy graduate will be no shortage of offers having demonstrated his excellency in front of goal in Spain, Poland, Greece, Australia, and India. The versatile player, who is capable of playing in the attacking areas of the pitch, has scored 81 goals from 357 games throughout his career.

It would come as a big blow for the new head coach Manolo Marquez, who is building a formidable side having already acquired the services of Rowlin Borges, Udanta Singh, Paulo Retre, Sandesh Jhingan, Raynier Fernandes, and Boris Singh ahead of the 2023-24 ISL season.

On the other hand, the club bid adieu to their long-serving midfield maestro Edu Bedia the previous month. Additionally, the club also announced the departures of Lenny Rodrigues, Redeem Tlang, Hernan Santana, and Makan Chote.

Following a long wait for the ISL trophy, their fans do have a reason to dream ahead of the 2023-24 having signed a successful head coach and experienced domestic recruits.

