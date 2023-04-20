"Important to finish well in the Super Cup" - Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd not dwelling much on group-stage success

Despite an underwhelming run in the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) season, Jamshedpur FC managed to secure a semi-final berth in the Hero Super Cup 2023 with a game in hand.

The Red Miners defeated FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan in their first two matches before ending the group stages on a perfect note with a 3-2 victory over Gokulam Kerala.

However, ahead of their semi-final clash against Bengaluru FC, Jamshedpur FC head coach Aidy Boothroyd stressed that he doesn't want to dwell too heavily on their performances in the Super Cup group stage as it amounts to "nothing." Although the Englishman lauded his team for their attacking play, he wants the Men of Steel to shift their focus to the upcoming semi-final clash.

“I’m very pleased with the group stages. But it’s finished now it means nothing. We’ve been working as hard as we could, scored 11 goals, pleased with our attacking play and overall I’ve really enjoyed the tournament and looking forward to the next game,” Boothroyd said during the pre-match press conference.

Jamshedpur FC finished 10th in the ISL, suffering 11 losses in the process. However, they started to hit some form towards the end of the season and Boothroyd is eager for his side to carry forward that momentum.

“It’s really important to finish well in the Super Cup because we want to win every single game we play and quite rightly so we didn’t have a good start in the Hero ISL but I think we’ve picked up and been very good, scored a lot of goals, won a lot of games and really we don’t want the season to end, it’s really important for us to finish on a high,” the English tactician averred.

"Have to come up with a plan to nullify their strengths" - Jamshedpur FC gaffer ahead of the semi-final clash against Bengaluru FC

The next challenge that awaits Jamshedpur FC and Aidy Boothroyd could probably be a season-defining one. Bengaluru FC are one of the most in-form teams in the country this year.

The Blues' marauding run at the business end of the ISL season saw them reach the final, where they lost to ATK Mohun Bagan on penalties.

Although Boothroyd is not ignorant of the task at hand, the English tactician stressed that he's looking forward to the all-important clash.

“Very much so (looking forward to the semifinal). I’ve known Simon (Grayson) for a very long time. We’ve competed in England many times. Bengaluru are a good team with a good manager. They won the Durand Cup and got to two semifinals, so they must be respected, which our opponents always are, but we have to come up with a plan to nullify their strengths and exploit their weaknesses so we’ll be working hard to do that.”

The semi-final clash between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC will take place at the EMS Corporation Stadium in Kozhikode on Friday, April 21.

With the opportunity to win the final silverware of the season and a spot in the AFC Cup playoff match up for grabs, the Red Miners will be eager to build on their high-flying form.

Poll : 0 votes