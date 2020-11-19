In football, we need time to create chemistry in the side: Kerala Blasters captain Costa Nhamoinesu

When ISL outfit Kerala Blasters signed 34-year-old defender Costa Nhamoinesu, they became the first club in the history of the tournament to sign a Zimbabwean player. Nhamoinesu briefly played for the Zimbabwe national team and has been named by Kibu Vicuna as the first-choice captain for the Blasters this season.

The 34-year old will be leading the Kerala Blasters for the first time when he makes his ISL debut during the opening game of the new season.

Speaking ahead of the fixture against ATK Mohun Bagan, Costa Nhamoinesu said that football has changed quite drastically in the last few years. He added that it was important for players to adapt to the requirements of the modern game. Nhamoinesu also believes that this should not be an excuse that the team uses for bad performances in the league this season.

"In football, we always need time for everything. We need time to create the right combinations, to create that chemistry. It is a normal occurrence in football. But this season, football has already changed. There is a short pre-season, a short recovery period, football has changed. We are looking at it differently," said Costa Nhamoinesu.

"Of course, it is better to have a longer pre-season with more time. With foreign players, the team needs more time, not just physically but tactically. We will be better in one month I am sure of that. But we are 100 percent the best we can be now," added the Kerala Blasters captain.

Kerala Blasters are ready to play tomorrow: Kibu Vicuna

Despite the pre-season being shortened, Kerala Blasters head coach Kibu Vicuna stated that the team would have to adapt to new conditions and would be in a position to play tomorrow.

"The players were in different situations. Some have started training since the 9th of October. Some could run outside and some couldn't. The Indian players started. They are in different conditions. but we are ready to play tomorrow," said Vicuna.