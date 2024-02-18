"In football, unless you score goals, the results remain the same" - Hyderabad FC coach Thangboi Singto on narrow defeat to East Bengal | ISL 2023-24

Hyderabad FC put up a valiant performance but crashed to a narrow 0-1 defeat at the hands of East Bengal in the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Saturday, February 17.

Cleiton Silva scored the lone goal for the Torchbearers in the 11th minute even as the young Nawabs kept pecking away at the visitors' goal but failed to break through.

Hyderabad FC head coach Thangboi Singto, when addressing the media after the game, commended his young players for giving their best against an exceptional East Bengal side.

He also mentioned the headed effort on goal by young left-back Jeremy Zohminghlua that hit the goalpost in the 85th minute.

"We were talking about the fact that if Jeremy's head was bigger, perhaps that goal would have gone in (laughs), but look, it did not. It is all about small margins, and that's football. These things happen. In football, however good you play, unless you score goals, the results remain the same. It’s difficult to say anything at the moment. But the performance of the boys was 10 out of 10,” said Singto.

“Some of the boys have not even played regularly for the Reserves and they have been put into the furnace to dance - Joseph (Sunny), Aron (Vanlalrinchhana), Jeremy for example,” he added.

“Joseph, when we brought him, was to build him into our future No 9" - Thangboi Singto on Joseph Sunny

Singto praised young Joseph Sunny, who has played as the sole centre-forward for the Nawabs in the absence of Aaren D'Silva, who has been injured.

Sunny, 20, impressed everyone with his positioning as well as shooting skills, although he did not get on the scoresheet.

“Joseph, when we brought him, was to build him as our future No 9. But he has got an opportunity much sooner than we expected. I think he needs time but he is a hard worker, a great listener, and a good boy and he’ll keep on improving. His days will come for sure,” Singto said.

Singto lamented the fact that he is now left with just one centre-back in the squad - Mohammad Rafi - given that Alex Saji and Joao Victor earned two yellow cars each against East Bengal and were sent off.

As a result, both will be suspended for their next game against Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium on Saturday, February 24.

"I don't want to think about Bengaluru right now. Yes, we don't have Alex (Saji) and (Joao) Victor for that game, but somebody has to step up. Somebody has to put their hand up and say that they are ready to take on Sunil Chhetri. Who will it be? Only time will tell," he concluded.