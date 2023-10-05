Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru FC vs East Bengal FC match | ISL 2023-24

The ISL fixture between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC brought some movement in the bottom half of the table as Bengaluru FC leapfrogged Hyderabad FC and Jamshedpur FC to the 8th position after securing all three points on Wednesday night.

Before this game, Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC were stationed at the 8th and the 9th position, respectively. However, with a 2-1 win over East Bengal FC, Bengaluru FC opened their account in the ISL 2023 and jumped to the 8th spot in the league standings with three points in three matches.

Meanwhile, East Bengal missed the chance to reach the top of the table after this loss. Before the game, they were placed in the 5th position with four points in two games and could have jumped ahead of Mohun Bagan Super Giant with a win. However, East Bengal FC missed the opportunity and they are still 5th in the league with four points in three matches.

Bengaluru FC outclasses East Bengal FC 2-1 courtesy of a defensive masterclass

The Indian Super League fixture between Bengaluru FC and East Bengal FC saw two teams with different approaches the former edged the Kolkata giants courtesy of a winning goal from Javi Hernandez.

East Bengal FC scored an early goal in this fixture when Naorem Mahesh Singh scored in the 15th-minute to push Bengaluru FC on the back foot. However, the home side quickly struck back as Sunil Chhetri scored from the spot in the 21st minute.

The score was level at the halftime whistle at 1-1. Both teams entered the second half searching for a goal and Bengaluru FC found one in the 71st minute through Javi Hernandez. It was a beautifully crafted bicycle kick goal to stun the visitors.

The goal proved to be the winner in the end. East Bengal FC were the more attacking team with 16 shots. However, their attackers were wasteful as they only managed four shots on target.

Meanwhile, Bengaluru FC were compact defensively to register their first win of the season. They will now face FC Goa in their next ISL fixture. At the same time, East Bengal FC are also slated to face FC Goa in their next Indian Super League 2023 match.