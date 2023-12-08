Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC match | ISL 2023-24

Mumbai City FC routed Bengaluru FC 4-0 in their Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 contest at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on Friday evening, December 8.

With this win, Mumbai City FC secured three points and entered the top four of the league standings. Meanwhile, there was no change in Bengaluru FC's position as they remained ninth.

Ahead of this fixture, Mumbai City FC were fifth in the ISL standings with 11 points from five matches courtesy of three wins and two draws. On the other hand, Bengaluru FC were ninth in the points table with seven points in eight matches. They had one win, four draws, and three losses in their account.

Mumbai City FC have now jumped to fourth place with 14 points in six matches. Bengaluru FC, meanwhile, are still ninth in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table with seven points in nine matches.

FC Goa still top the table with 19 points, followed by Kerala Blasters (17) and Mohun Bagan (16).

Mumbai City FC remain unbeaten in the Indian Super League 2023-24 with a dominating win over Bengaluru FC

The Islanders dominated the game from the word go as the home side failed to match the intensity level. Abdenasser El Khayati opened the scoring for the visitors in the 11th minute from a cross from the right flank.

Bengaluru FC tried to get back into the game but they were pegged back by a stunning goal from Akash Mishra in the 30th minute. The defender unleashed a right-footed rocket from the edge of the box after Bengaluru FC tried to clear the ball from a corner.

The story didn't change in the second half either as the defensive howlers from the Blues cost them big time. First, Jorge Pereyra Diaz scored from a penalty in the 57th minute, then Lallianzuala Chhangte buried a well-taken penalty four minutes later. Mumbai City FC held on to a comfortable 4-0 victory to extend their unbeaten run in the Indian Super League 2023-24.

Bengaluru FC will face Chennaiyin FC on December 13 in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture, while Mumbai City FC will lock horns with FC Goa on December 12.