Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Jamshedpur FC vs Chennaiyin FC match | ISL 2023-24

Jamshedpur FC played a thrilling 2-2 draw against Chennaiyin FC in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at the JRD Tata Complex on Thursday evening (December 7).

After sharing one point each, Chennaiyin FC moved one place up in the points table, while Jamshedpur FC remained unmoved. Ahead of the game, Jamshedpur FC were 10th in the ISL standings with five points in eight matches. They had only one win, two draws, and five losses in their account.

On the other hand, Chennaiyin FC were placed seventh in the league standings. They had eight points from eight matches courtesy of two wins, two draws, and four losses.

Now, Chennaiyin FC have nine points in nine matches and climbed to the seventh place in the Indian Super League 2023-24 points table. Jamshedpur FC, meanwhile, are still sitting in 10th place with six points in nine matches.

Daniel Chukwu's late strike helps Jamshedpur FC secure draw against Chennaiyin in Indian Super League 2023-24

Chennaiyin FC began the game on the front foot as they applied constant pressure on Jamshedpur FC's defence. They succeeded soon as Farukh Choudhary opened the scoring for the visitors in the ninth minute to give them the 1-0 lead.

The Marina Machans then doubled their lead in the 40th minute. Ninthoingamba Meetei won his 1v1 battle against the goalkeeper to put the ball in the back of the net.

However, Chennaiyin FC failed to take their two-goal lead to half-time. PC Laldinpuia scored in the fourth minute of the first-half extra time to pull one goal back for the home team.

The Men of Steel looked determined to come back in the game as they relentlessly worked hard in the second half to find the equalizer. They finally succeeded in the 90th minute after Daniel Chima Chukwu scored a header. Both teams failed to score a goal in the extra time, and in the end, they had to share the spoils 2-2.

Jamshedpur FC will next face Bengaluru FC in their next Indian Super League game. Meanwhile, Chennaiyin FC will also square off against the team from Bangalore in their next Indian Super League 2023-24 fixture.