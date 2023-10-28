Indian Super League 2023-24 Points Table: Updated standings after Kerala Blasters FC vs Odisha FC match | ISL 2023-24

Kerala Blasters FC (KBFC) and Odisha FC played a high-octane game filled with a lot of action and drama in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Friday night.

Kerala Blasters FC came from a goal behind to score two goals and notch up a 2-1 win over Odisha FC to secure all three points. KBFC began the game sitting in the sixth position in the league standings, while Odisha FC were seventh.

With the impressive win, the Yellow Army jumped to second place with 10 points in their kitty. Kerala Blasters FC have now registered three wins, one draw, and one loss after five matches.

At the same time, Odisha FC are still in the seventh place in the points table with four points. They have notched up only a single win, one draw, and two losses in their four games so far.

Kerala Blasters FC mount a comeback to defeat Odisha FC as temperatures flare

It was a heated-up game as a total of eight yellow cards were shown by the referee during the match. Both sides began the game with an attacking intent but Odisha FC were the first one to break the deadlock.

Diego Mauricio punished Kerala Blasters FC on a defensive lapse in the 15th minute to give his team a lead. He got the golden opportunity to double the lead in the 22nd minute but the striker failed to convert the penalty.

Both teams played end-to-end football during the rest of the first half but failed to find the back of the net. However, during the second half, Dimitrios Diamantakos pounced on a defensive mistake from Odisha FC in the 66th minute to level the score.

In the 84th minute, Adrian Luna scored a beautiful chip goal to give Kerala Blasters FC the lead. It also proved to be the winning goal as no further goals were scored in the game.

Kerala Blasters were the superior side on the night as they had 54% possession and they also took 18 shots on goal. Meanwhile, Odisha FC had 46% possession and they could only manage seven shots on goal.

Kerala Blasters FC will next face East Bengal on November 4. Meanwhile, Odisha FC will square off against Bengaluru FC in their next Indian Super League 2023 match on October 31.