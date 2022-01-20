ISL 2021-22: Ygor Catatau leaves Mumbai City FC to rejoin parent club Madureira Esporte Clube

Mumbai City FC striker Ygor Catatau has left the club to rejoin his parent club Madureira Esporte Clube. Catatau played a vital role in the Islanders' setup under Des Buckingham. The striker usually came off the bench to replace Igor Angulo in the second half of their games.

Ygor Catatau has scored thrice in 11 appearances for Mumbai City. The Brazilian striker had the third most number of shots on goal. Catatau was also deployed as a right winger on many occasions as he was effective against the opposition's full-backs.

The Islanders have found themselves in a difficult situation in recent weeks. Des Buckingham's side have failed to collect a win in their last five games. The side has had two draws, against NorthEast United FC and SC East Bengal. However, bigger issues were exposed when the Islanders fell victim to opposition on three occasions.

The first loss in this bad patch came against Kerala Blasters FC, in which skipper Mourtada Fall received his marching orders. Their next losses came against Odisha FC and Marco Pezzaiuoli's Bengaluru FC.

Mumbai City FC seeking Ygor's replacement

Ygor Catatau's departure surely means that the club will be seeking a new player's services to fill up their quota of foreigners. It would be difficult for Igor Angulo to carry the burden of scoring goals alone for Mumbai City FC.

It will be interesting to see who is chosen to fill the void left by Ygor Catatau.

The Islanders have had their match against Kerala Blasters FC postponed due to the outbreak of COVID-19 in the Yellow Tuskers' camp. They are scheduled to face Jamshedpur FC in their next game on January 21.

