ISL 2020/21: ATK Mohun Bagan pose a very physical challenge, says Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat

With three wins and three draws, Bengaluru FC remain the only unbeaten team in the 2020/21 Indian Super League (ISL) so far. However, with games coming up against the likes of ATK Mohun Bagan, Mumbai City FC, and Jamshedpur FC, it can all change for the Blues.

Speaking ahead of Bengaluru FC's upcoming fixture against the in-form ATK Mohun Bagan, Carles Cuadrat emphasized on the importance of physicality while playing a side like ATKMB.

The Bengaluru FC gaffer also went on to state that their bench strength will certainly be tested with 5 games to play in the next 20 odd days. Having used fewer than 20 players this season, Cuadrat will have little choice but to rotate his squad.

“ATK Mohun Bagan pose a very physical challenge; they have a team with adamant players. We know about them; they have a few big bodies and play with a high tempo. We saw in their game against FC Goa how their players played as a compact unit and tried to take advantage of counter-attacks and open spaces," said Cuadrat.

ATKMB were champions for a reason: Bengaluru FC head coach Carles Cuadrat

Carles Cuadrat also went on to add that his side's defense will be tested against the likes of Roy Krishna and Manvir Singh, both of whom have been extremely dangerous this season.

“ATKMB were the champions for a reason. They know how to defend and how to be dangerous in their attacks. That's what we have to try and avoid on Monday. We have to create enough chances to score because they are very good defensively, they have conceded the fewest goals so far. They employ a perfect defensive structure, and we will try to beat them," said Cuadrat.

“It is going to be that kind of game again, where two compact teams go head-to-head and not a lot of things will happen in attack. The defenders will be in control of the situations and it will be little details that will decide the outcome,” added the Bengaluru FC head coach.

Ashique Kuruniyan, who suffered multiple fractures to his face against Odisha FC, has successfully undergone surgery. His condition will be monitored closely in the days to come and a decision will be made about his fitness soon. He is set to miss the clash against ATKMB.

Bengaluru FC will face off against ATK Mohun Bagan at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao, on Monday.