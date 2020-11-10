ISL 2020/21: Congress party threatens to disrupt tournament over logistics contracts

The Goa Pradesh Congress Committee (GPCC) has threatened to disrupt the upcoming edition of the Indian Super League after the Government of Goa decided to award the ISL 2020/21 transport and logistics contracts to non-local vendors from outside the state.

The tense situation resulted in the intervention of Goa chief minister Dr. Pramod Sawant as disputes raged between transport operators within the state and public transport buses from external regions.

GPCC General Secretary Sankalp Amonkar stated that none of the local logistical and transportation vendors have been considered by the government for this season's ISL contracts. Amonkar also claimed that the ISL would be disrupted if the matter wasn't resolved within four days.

“In the COVID-19 pandemic, it was the duty of the government to provide business to locals. ISL is a big tournament, which would have helped local vendors and contractors earn their livelihood. However, the government awarded the contract to a non-Goan firm," he said.

“We give the government four days to terminate all the contracts issued to outside parties and give preference to the locals. Failure to do so would force the Congress party to disrupt the entire ISL tournament. We won’t let any matches take place,” said Amonkar.

ISL 2020/21 Pre-season friendlies to continue ahead of the season

In light of these new developments, the pre-season friendlies scheduled till 20th November will not be canceled before the start of the tournament. SC East Bengal will square off against Kerala Blasters and NorthEast United FC will play Jamshedpur FC on Wednesday.

ATK Mohun Bagan, Hyderabad FC, Bengaluru FC, and SC East Bengal are all expected to play just the one friendly before the start of the tournament. Robbie Fowler-led East Bengal's second friendly fixture against Jamshedpur FC is yet to be confirmed.

Chennaiyin FC, Odisha FC, and Mumbai City FC will all play two matches before the start of the ISL 2020/21 season.