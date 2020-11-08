ISL 2020/21: FC Goa to play three pre-season friendlies before league start

FC Goa will play three pre-season friendlies in addition to their friendly match against Jamshedpur FC, before the start of the 2020/21 Indian Super League (ISL) season. The Gaurs will face Chennaiyin FC, Hyderabad FC, and ATK Mohun Bagan before their first match of the campaign against Bengaluru FC.

Bengaluru FC, who played out a 1-1 draw against Hyderabad FC, will play one more friendly against Mumbai City FC. Sergio Lobera's Mumbai team will lock horns with Odisha FC before facing the Blues while Chennaiyin FC will play FC Goa and Odisha FC.

While most ISL teams are playing two or more tune-up matches, ATK Mohun Bagan and NorthEast United FC will play just one game before the tournament begins.

Following their 3-2 loss against FC Goa, Jamshedpur FC will play SC East Bengal, NorthEast United FC, and Kerala Blasters FC to complete their set of pre-season friendlies.

After their 2-0 win over Hyderabad FC, the Kerala Blasters will play SC East Bengal and Jamshedpur FC ahead of their first ISL league game against ATK Mohun Bagan. Rahul KP starred for the Blasters against Hyderabad scoring both goals.

SC East Bengal's short pre-season witnesses them take on Kerala Blasters and Jamshedpur FC. Robbie Fowler's men find themselves facing arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan as the Kolkata Derby marks SC East Bengal's entry into the Indian Super League.

ISL 2020/21 Pre-season friendly schedule

Nov 8: FC Goa vs Chennaiyin FC

Nov 10: SC East Bengal vs Kerala Blasters FC

Nov 10: North East United FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Advertisement

Nov 10: Mumbai City FC vs Odisha FC

Nov 11: FC Goa vs Hyderabad FC

Nov 13: Bengaluru FC vs Mumbai City FC

Nov 14: FC Goa vs ATK Mohun Bagan

Nov 14: Kerala Blasters FC vs Jamshedpur FC

Nov 15: Odisha FC vs Chennaiyin FC

Nov 20: SC East Bengal vs Jamshedpur FC