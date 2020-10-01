ISL 2020/21: FC Goa signs youngster Devendra Murgaonkar

Following the signing of youngster Phrangki Baum, 21-year-old winger Devendra Murgaonkar has become the latest player to sign for FC Goa. The youngster is a native of Goa and has played in the junior divisions in Goa before joining Salgaocar FC. He has now signed a three-year deal with the Goan ISL outfit for an undisclosed fee.

Speaking to fcgoa.in on his move he said:

“This is something like a dream come true for me. I have been an FC Goa fan since the club’s inception and now I get to wear the colours and get onto the field, taking on the best in India. So, you can say I am living my dream right now. I feel blessed to have this opportunity and I want to take advantage of this with both hands.”

Murgaonkar's performances in the Goa Pro League caught the attention of FC Goa management

Ravi Puskur, the director of football for FC Goa was pleased with the signing. He went on to state that the 21-year-old was indeed a clever player who could provide assists for strikers as well.

Speaking on the same, he stated, “Devendra is a player who has consistently performed in the Goa Pro League and has racked up goals, season after season. He’s a clever player who drops to assist in the build-up and also finds himself smart pockets of space."

"We are confident that he will suit our style of football. We hope that his development will be accelerated by training, being surrounded by players from the first team, and by gaining minutes at the ISL level," Puskar added.

At the moment, FC Goa finds themselves in a spot of bother. Having failed to retain players like top goalscorer Coro, Ahmed Jahouh and Hugo Boumous, it will be an uphill task for coach Juan Ferrando to rebuild the squad for the season.