ISL 2020/21: Hyderabad FC defeat FC Goa 4-2 in pre-season friendly

Hyderabad FC claimed their first pre-season victory with a 4-2 win over FC Goa ahead of the start of the new Indian Super League season. Manolo Marquez's side had lost 2-0 to the Kerala Blasters and played out a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC in their last two ISL 2020/21 pre-season friendlies.
Hyderabad FC's goals were scored by Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu, and Abhishek Halder, who netted a brace. Playmaker Brandon Fernandes and MW Chothe got on the scoresheet for Juan Ferrando's FC Goa, who finished on the losing side.
Hyderabad FC began the fixture with an all-Indian XI while Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera was the only overseas starter for FC Goa. The result is FC Goa's first loss in three games, after a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC and a subsequent 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.
FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan cancel ISL 2020/21 friendly
Meanwhile, injuries have forced ATK Mohun Bagan to withdraw from their pre-season friendly against FC Goa. The match was due to be played on Saturday, the 14th of November, and was ATK Mohun Bagan's only pre-season fixture before the start of ISL 2020/21.
ATK Mohun Bagan will feature in the first fixture of ISL 2020/21 against the Kerala Blasters. Kibu Vicuna's Blasters team has not had the best pre-season so far and lost 3-1 to new entrants SC East Bengal in a recent friendly.
The Kerala Blasters are yet to name their captain for the ISL 2020/21 season. Reports suggest that Gary Hooper, Costa Nhamoinesu, and Vicente Gomez are in contention for the armband. Bakary Kone was rumored to be a captaincy candidate as well but is yet to join the squad.Published 11 Nov 2020, 22:13 IST