ISL 2020/21: Hyderabad FC defeat FC Goa 4-2 in pre-season friendly

Hyderabad FC claimed their first pre-season victory with a 4-2 win over FC Goa ahead of the start of the new Indian Super League season. Manolo Marquez's side had lost 2-0 to the Kerala Blasters and played out a 1-1 draw against Bengaluru FC in their last two ISL 2020/21 pre-season friendlies.

Hyderabad FC's goals were scored by Lalawmpuia, Rohit Danu, and Abhishek Halder, who netted a brace. Playmaker Brandon Fernandes and MW Chothe got on the scoresheet for Juan Ferrando's FC Goa, who finished on the losing side.

#HFCPreseason: Hyderabad FC registered a 4-2 win against FC Goa in their third preseason friendly. Lalawmpuia, Abhisek Halder (x2) and Rohit Danu netted the goals for HFC while MW Chothe and Brandon Fernandes scored for FCG at the Don Bosco Ground in Panaji. #HyderabadFC 🟡⚫️ pic.twitter.com/iy8Sy18Xw2 — Hyderabad FC (@HydFCOfficial) November 11, 2020

Hyderabad FC began the fixture with an all-Indian XI while Spanish midfielder Alberto Noguera was the only overseas starter for FC Goa. The result is FC Goa's first loss in three games, after a 3-2 win over Jamshedpur FC and a subsequent 3-0 win over Chennaiyin FC.

FC Goa and ATK Mohun Bagan cancel ISL 2020/21 friendly

Meanwhile, injuries have forced ATK Mohun Bagan to withdraw from their pre-season friendly against FC Goa. The match was due to be played on Saturday, the 14th of November, and was ATK Mohun Bagan's only pre-season fixture before the start of ISL 2020/21.

ATK Mohun Bagan have told FC Goa they do not want to play the friendly on November 14 because of injuries. Match won't happen. https://t.co/d7eQehcK1i — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 11, 2020

ATK Mohun Bagan will feature in the first fixture of ISL 2020/21 against the Kerala Blasters. Kibu Vicuna's Blasters team has not had the best pre-season so far and lost 3-1 to new entrants SC East Bengal in a recent friendly.

The Kerala Blasters are yet to name their captain for the ISL 2020/21 season. Reports suggest that Gary Hooper, Costa Nhamoinesu, and Vicente Gomez are in contention for the armband. Bakary Kone was rumored to be a captaincy candidate as well but is yet to join the squad.