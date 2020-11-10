ISL 2020/21: SC East Bengal and Mumbai City FC pick up pre-season victories

Anthony Pilkington scored a brace as SC East Bengal came from behind to secure a 3-1 win in their first Indian Super League (ISL) pre-season friendly. Yumnam Singh Gopi added to the Irishman's double as Gary Hooper got on the scoresheet for Kerala Blasters FC. The ISL 2020/21 season kicks off on the 20th of November.

Kibu Vicuna's Kerala Blasters took the field with an all-Indian starting XI and were without three of their foreign players Bakary Kone, Jordan Murray, and Facundo Pereyra. The first half ended scoreless before Gary Hooper was introduced in the second half.

Anthony Pilkington (2) and Yumnam Gopi were the goalscorers for SC East Bengal — Marcus Mergulhao (@MarcusMergulhao) November 10, 2020

The former Celtic man opened the scoring to give the Blasters a 1-0 lead. However, Anthony Pilkington equalized a few minutes later before eventually giving his side the lead. The 32-year old's first goal came from the penalty spot. Yumnam Singh finally put the game to bed as East Bengal secured an important 3-1 win.

This is a very important victory for Robbie Fowler's side, given the fact that they have not had a lot of training. The Red and Gold brigade make their ISL debut against the much-fancied ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby.

To all the guys messaging for #EastBengal vs #KBFC score, sorry about delay, just finished with an official meeting.



Blasters took an early lead before Pilks scored a brace for East Bengal in a span of 15 mins. It remained 2-1 till change of ends, but then Balwant made it 3-1. — Debapriya Deb (@debapriya_deb) November 10, 2020

ISL 2020/21 Preseason friendlies: Mumbai City FC claim victory over Odisha

Mumbai City FC claimed yet another pre-season victory against Odisha FC in Nagoa, with Brazilian Marcelinho and Nandha Kumar getting on the score sheet. Sergio Lobera will certainly be pleased with his side's performance, but there is still work to be done defensively.

The previous game for Lobera's side also ended in victory as Adam le Fondre netted an important winner. At the moment, judging by their pre-season performances, Mumbai City FC is a team to watch out for going into the tournament.

Meanwhile, Jamshedpur FC and NorthEast United FC played out a goalless draw. While the fixture was the first pre-season friendly for NorthEast United FC, it was Jamshedpur FC's second preparation game ahead of the ISL 2020/21 season.

Advertisement

The 'Men of Steel' fell 3-2 to FC Goa in their first pre-season friendly with David Grande and Mobashir Rahman getting on the scoresheet.