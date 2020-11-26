All Indian football fans have been looking forward to the Kolkata Derby on November 27 ever since the schedule of the seventh season of the Indian Super League (ISL) got announced. With less than a day to go for the much-awaited clash, the mood is upbeat in both the ATK Mohun Bagan and SC East Bengal camps.

Even though ATK Mohun Bagan have got their campaign off to a good start with a 1-0 win over Kerala Blasters, for SC East Bengal it will be a totally different affair. The Red and Gold brigade will be making their debut appearance at India's top-flight league under the guidance of England and Liverpool legend, Robbie Fowler.

The Englishman has assembled quite a team as they look to make their mark on their ISL debut. With veteran campaigners such as Anthony Pilkington, Daniel Fox, Eugeneson Lyngdoh, CK Vineeth, Balwant Singh, and Jeje Lalpekhlua in the squad, Robbie Fowler relishes the opportunity to show the world what they are capable of.

"It's a massive game not because we are playing ATK Mohun Bagan, it's important to us because it's our first game as a team," said Robbie Fowler. "It's a big game. It's huge for the fans. It's probably one of the biggest games in India. But it's also a chance for us to go out there and show everyone what type of team we are. The type of game where we can show our identity and what we are working on, on the training pitch," he added.

We've traversed a century-long path, and seen many highs and some lows along the way. Tomorrow we'll embark on a new journey. Give us your support. We'll PLAY together! 🤗



ভয়ের বাধা পেরিয়ে সবার করব হৃদয় জয়,

শতবর্ষের তেজ নিয়ে কাল এক নতুন সূর্যোদয়।#ChhilamAchiThakbo pic.twitter.com/CrmqZQLabo — SC East Bengal (@sc_eastbengal) November 26, 2020

SC East Bengal players have got a great work ethic: Robbie Fowler

With the first round of action having already been completed, nearly every team has got a taste of the competition at the ISL 2020-21. SC East Bengal are at a disadvantage there, having made a late start to the pre-season.

But Fowler refuses to count it as a disadvantage for the team. In fact, he singled out the unpredictability factor as something that can work to their advantage.

SC East Bengal players during a training session

Besides, he is highly impressed with the work ethic shown by the entire unit. Robbie Fowler is confident that the team spirit and the bonding between the players will help them make a statement in their first appearance at the ISL.

"It's an incredibly tough game for us to start. We are massively behind all the teams in terms of preparations. Massively behind in terms of playing games. ATKMB have played a game and we haven't, so we are coming into the season relatively new," admitted Fowler.

"No one has a clue how we are going to play, what type of team we are. It's up to us now to go out there and set a bit of a marker. We can do that. Because we got a great work ethic, a great team spirit. The players' attitudes are absolutely first class. We can't wait to get started. It's been a long time. We have done all the work. We have come so far and we are ready," asserted the 45-year-old.

Robbie Fowler is someone who understands the craze surrounding a derby. In his playing days, he has been a part of the Merseyside derby, the Manchester derby as well as the Pennines derby.

Few people are thus more experienced or qualified to handle the tension of a football derby. He knows very well how much of an integral role the fans play in a Kolkata Derby. However, this time, fans won't be in attendance with the ISL being played in a bio-bubble ecosystem in Goa because of the COVID-19 protocols.

But Robbie Fowler said he can still feel the support of the fans from afar. He will make sure that the SC East Bengal players go out there and play not just for the jersey but for the fans too.

"We know how well we are supported. We know the fans can't be there. Certainly not in person. But I have no doubt that in spirit, they are going to be there 120 per cent with us. We can feel the support. We can feel the love. We as a staff and we as a team are very grateful for the support and I hope that will continue.

"There will be a day when supporters are back in and until that day comes, we will quietly go by what we need to do. We will be playing not only for the great shirt that we wear but also for the fans who are instrumental in a lot of things this club does."

SC East Bengal take on arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan in Goa on Friday at 7.30 pm.