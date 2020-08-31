ISL 2020-21: Jamshedpur FC sign Brazilian midfielder Alexander Monteiro de Lima

Jamshedpur FC have announced the signing of Alexander Monteiro de Lima for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2020-21 season. Alexander Monteiro de Lima is the fourth foreign signing made by Red Miners alongside Nerijus Valskis, Aitor Monroy and David Grande.

Alex is a seasoned campaigner and needs no introduction to Asian football as he has already plied his trade for several clubs in Vietnam and South Korea. Alex provides stability to the midfield and also has the ability to create chances on the attacking front.

Added to that, he is extremely comfortable with the ball and can also provide assists through the flanks. The 31-year-old midfielder's style of play is perfectly suited for Owen Coyle's gameplay and he will play a huge role in Jamshedpur's campaign this season.

Alexander Monteiro de Lima, after penning down a contract with Men of Steel, said:

“I have played football across four continents. To now join this exciting league, wearing the colours of one of the top teams of India makes me extremely proud. I can’t wait to meet my teammates. I want the fans of Jamshedpur to know that we are going to fight tooth and nail to win the ISL. Let’s do this together. Saath Chalo, Jam Ke Khelo!”

Alex is talented player with multiple capabilities: Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle expressed his happiness on bringing Alex on board and said:

“Alex is a player of multiple capabilities. A team-player, aggressive, smart, quick, a powerhouse – I could go on with a hundred adjectives and yet, it would not be enough to describe him. He is an amazing talent who can unlock the toughest of defences. I remember I signed him when I was a coach at Houston and he did his job perfectly for the club and I hope he will do the same here. A warm welcome to Alex. Wishing him a successful time with us.”

Under Owen Coyle, Jamshedpur FC will look to get their hands on their first ever ISL title.