ISL 2020-21: "A lot of the teams are double marking Valskis," says Jamshedpur FC coach Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC picked up a 1-0 win over Bengaluru FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao to climb four places in the ISL points table. The Red Miners now occupy the third spot, with 13 points from 9 matches.

It was an end-to-end encounter with Stephen Eze scoring the only goal of the match for Jamshedpur FC in the 79th minute, courtesy of a diving header. Bengaluru FC's Pratik Chaudhari made a good effort to block his shot, but the ball had already crossed the line.

A well-deserved win! 👏



The squad wraps up 2020 on a high note! 🔥#BFCJFC #JamKeKhelo pic.twitter.com/MHoDSbYOwY — Jamshedpur FC (@JamshedpurFC) December 28, 2020

Against FC Goa, a similar incident had occurred where Alex Lima's shot hit the upright, bounced off the goal-line, and came back to play. But the linesman had failed to award the goal to Jamshedpur FC.

While speaking to the media after the match, Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle refused to call it poetic justice.

"The linesman did a good job to see the ball crossing the line. But it was not poetic justice because we lost three points that night. We should have been actually at the top of the table, given the points that have been taken away from us."

I love working with Nerijus Valskis: Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC striker Nerijus Valskis won the Golden Boot Award in the last season of ISL. However, he has fired blanks in the last three matches this season after starting on a good note.

Coyle attributed it to teams double marking him but mentioned at the same time that the Lithuanian doesn't need to score to contribute.

"A lot of the teams are double marking (Nerijus) Valskis and that has led to opportunities for other people. But as I told you before, Valskis is such a wonderful striker that he doesn't have to score goals to contribute. I love working with him from the first moment we met him. It takes more than just being a goalscorer to be a wonderful striker," Coyle elaborated on the abilities of Valskis.

Rehenesh has done everything I asked: Owen Coyle

Jamshedpur FC goalkeeper Rehenesh TP produced some fine saves (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Excellent in goal for his 3️⃣rd clean sheet this season 🚫



A look at @Rehenesh13's Hero of the Match performance in #BFCJFC 🎥 #HeroISL #LetsFootball pic.twitter.com/4CJhIc7ryJ — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) December 28, 2020

In the 85th minute today, Rahul Bheke fired his header but Jamshedpur FC custodian Rehenesh TP palmed it away to keep their lead intact. Owen Coyle was asked if he was the best goalkeeper in this ISL season.

"I can speak only about my goalkeeper. Before I brought Rehenesh to the club, I spoke to him about how we want to play. I loved the chat and then decided to take him. He has done everything I asked. There are still areas for him to improve. But he is a wonderful lad," the Englishman replied.