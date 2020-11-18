Indian Super League (ISL) franchise NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) have brought a halt to their training process due to the emergence of two positive COVID-19 among their players.

The NEUFC team has been undergoing their training at the Panchayat ground in North Goa's Candolim town. The ground is in very close proximity to their team hotel and the team has been using the hotel transport services for travelling to and fro.

The Highlanders were in high spirits after clinching a win in their pre-season friendly over Hyderabad FC at the aforementioned training ground with a 2-1 scoreline. However, they received the unfortunate news of two positive cases in the squad which means that the entire contingent must now go into self-isolation.

According to TOI, NEUFC head coach Gerard Nus gave the full squad a day off from the training regimen on Monday while the team had to spend Tuesday inside their respective hotel rooms.

NorthEast United FC's return to the field now depends on latest test outcomes

The ISL guidelines state that in the situation of a single COVID-19 positive case in any team, all the squad members should be temporarily quarantined in their hotel rooms. Two negative tests for the infected personnel will be required for their official return to the bubble ecosystem.

The NorthEast United FC team will be hoping for the quick recovery of their two team members to resume their preparations in full force. They are set to take on Mumbai City FC on the 21st of November, 2020 in their season opener at the Tilak Maidan.

NorthEast United FC ISL 2020-21 Squad

Goalkeepers: Subhasish Roy, Sanjiban Ghosh, Nikhil Deka, Gurmeet

Defenders: Ashutosh Mehta, Dylan Fox, Benjamin Lambot, Gurjinder Kumar, Mashoor Shereef, Wayne Vaz, Nabin Rabha, Nim Dorjee, Provat Lakra, Rakesh Pradhan

Midfielders: Khassa Camara, Lalengmawia, Federico Gallego, Pragyan Gogoi, Imran Khan, Lalrempuia Fanai, Rochharzela

Forwards: Idrissa Sylla, Luis Machado, Kwesi Appiah, Lalkhawpuimawia, Suhair Vadakkepeedika, Britto PM, Ninthoinganba Meetei