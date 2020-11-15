ISL 2020/21 pre-season friendly: Chennaiyin FC defeat Odisha FC 2-1

Anirudh Thapa and Rahim Ali got on the scoresheet for Chennaiyin FC as Csaba Laszlo's men claimed a 2-1 win over Odisha FC in what could be their final pre-season friendly ahead of the 2020/21 Indian Super League. Brazilian striker Marcelinho scored a consolation goal for Odisha FC.

The result was an important one for Csaba Laszlo, as it was the first pre-season friendly win for Chennaiyin FC this season. Ahead of ISL 2020/21, Anirudh Thapa and Rahim Ali are the only players to have scored goals for Chennaiyin FC. The club had previously lost 3-0 and 1-0 to FC Goa and Mumbai City FC respectively.

For Odisha FC, their pre-season came to an end with two friendly losses. The side had also lost their first friendly fixture 3-2 to Mumbai City FC. While the pre-season form is not something one would use as a guide to predict a team's performance in the league, it is clear that Stuart Baxter has a lot of work to do before Odisha FC's first ISL 2020/21 match against Hyderabad FC in Bambolim.

Stuart Baxter looking to tighten Odisha FC defense

The loss of a few key players from the previous season forced Stuart Baxter and the Odisha FC management to recruit new defensive players in the transfer window. Despite the arrival of Steven Taylor, Baxter has had to deal with the loss of players such as Narayan Das, Carlos Delgado, and Lalchhuanmawia.

While the arrivals of Jacob Tratt and Cole Alexander have strengthened the squad to an extent, it remains to be seen how Odisha FC performs this season.

Chennaiyin FC on the other hand has managed to retain a handful of players from the previous season. Anirudh Thapa, Lallianzuala Chhangte, and Rafael Crivellaro were all part of the Chennaiyin FC side that made it to the final last season. Csaba Laszlo's men kick-off their ISL 2020/21 campaign against Jamshedpur FC on the 24th of November.