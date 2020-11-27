ISL 2020-21: SC East Bengal announce captain and vice-captain for the season

SC East Bengal have announced Daniel Fox as their captain for the ongoing edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). The club has named English winger Anthony Pilkington as his deputy. SC East Bengal will start their ISL campaign today against rivals ATK Mohun Bagan at the Tilak Maidan.

Former Southampton defender Daniel Fox will have a major task as they attempt to lift the trophy in SC East Bengal's debut season. The 34-year-old player seemed happy after being handed the responsibility. He said:

“This is a big responsibility and I am ready for it. The Gaffer has shown his trust in me and I will not let him down."

Anthony Pilkington, meanwhile, is another player who has great experience and was the ideal choice to lead the side this season. But Fox was the first-choice player for Robbie Fowler to be the role model for the youngsters in the squad.

Pilkington expressed his feelings after being appointed the vice-captain of the side. He said:

“Being the vice-captain of SC East Bengal brings with it a lot of responsibility. This team has a lot of leaders and they are all pushing each other. We have one goal, and that is to do well in our maiden ISL season."

SC East Bengal to make their ISL debut today

A glimpse of the SC East Bengal training session (Image Courtesy: Twitter/sc_eastbengal)

New ISL entrants SC East Bengal start their run in India's top-tier league today when they take on ATK Mohun Bagan in the first Kolkata Derby of the season.

The Bengal-based club has signed a bunch of players to boost its squad strength and its chances of winning the ISL on debut. With several big names in the Indian department as well, the Daniel Fox led-side will be one among the strongest teams who are likely to make it to the playoffs this season.

