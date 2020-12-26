ISL 2020-21: "We create a lot of chances and miss them too," says Chennaiyin FC coach Csaba Laszlo after draw with East Bengal

Chennaiyin FC dropped two points to SC East Bengal as their Indian Super League (ISL) encounter ended in a 2-2 draw at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali were the goalscorers for the Marina Machans.

Chennaiyin FC missed a plethora of chances. In the 79th minute, Jakub Sylvestr capitalized on a mistimed back-pass from Milan Singh and found himself in a one-on-one position with the East Bengal goalkeeper. However, his final shot was off target.

Chennaiyin FC's coach Csaba Laszlo was frustrated with the missed opportunities and the outcome of the match. Speaking to the media after the match, the Hungarian said:

"I think that we lost two points and it is really hard to take it again. We create a lot of chances and miss them too. For this reason, I am speechless and disappointed actually."

Was working individually with Chhangte: Csaba Laszlo

In Chennaiyin FC's previous game against FC Goa, Lallianzuala Chhangte missed two sitters. The Indian international only had to stroke the ball into the empty net, but he was unable to balance his body properly. Against SC East Bengal, Chhangte dashed past his marker from the left flank to score a goal from a difficult position.

It was a marked improvement from the Chennaiyin FC winger. Laszlo revealed that it was a result of his individual work with Chhangte.

"I am very (happy) because I was working individually with Chhangte. I think he deserved the goal which he scored today. I hope that he also will continue to score goals."

Chennaiyin FC were fortunate to not concede more than two goals. Mohammed Rafique had the entire goal at his mercy in the 36th minute, but Deepak Tangri lunged in a vital interception to avert the danger.

However, Chennaiyin FC ultimately conceded two goals from set-pieces. Matti Steinmann got his name on the scoresheet for SC East Bengal both times. The Chennaiyin FC gaffer was obviously not pleased at giving away two easy goals.

"In every game, the opponents create chances. And today, I think the chance which Deepak (Tangri) cleared was very good. But, the two set-pieces from which we conceded actually, we have to take a look at. We gave away two easy goals," signed off Laszlo.

Chennaiyin FC face ATK Mohun Bagan on Tuesday in their next ISL match.