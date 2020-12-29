ISL 2020-21: We are happy with Suresh Wangjam but we have a full squad to provide goals, says Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC lost their second consecutive match of the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) as they went down 1-0 to Jamshedpur FC at the Fatorda Stadium in Margao. Stephen Eze's goal in the 79th minute separated the two sides after 90 minutes.

Bengaluru FC looked enthusiastic in the center of the park courtesy of some lively runs from Suresh Wangjam. The youngster created three chances for his team and had one shot on target. However, had to be taken off in the 77th minute as he was exhausted following his lung-bursting runs.

It's defeat for the Blues at the Fatorda. #BFCJFC pic.twitter.com/lHW1HzCzrq — Bengaluru FC (@bengalurufc) December 28, 2020

Their head coach Carles Cuadrat was asked whether Bengaluru FC was overly dependent on the 20-year-old. The ISL-winning coach brushed off the observation.

"I do not agree with that. We create chances through Sunil (Chhetri) and Cleiton (Silva). Also, our No.9 (Kristian Opseth) is doing his job well by creating the space for the wingers. So it's not all about Suresh (Wangjam). We are happy with him but we have a full squad that can provide us goals," said Cuadrat.

Jamshedpur FC targeted Bengaluru FC's full-back Rahul Bheke in the first half. Laldinliana Renthlei made deep overlapping runs on the left flank while Aniket Jadhav often cut inside to draw the left-back in. Bheke has been forced to play in this position since their regular left-back Ashique Kuruniyan suffered an injury against Odisha FC.

"You all know that we have a situation with Ashique (Kuruniyan), where we miss the player. He was one of the best left-backs in the league this season. But we have to understand that and try other options. I gave Ajith (Kumar) some minutes because I want to try him in that position. But, it's a new competition and a new way to defend for him. So, he has to get there step by step," Cuadrat added.

When Sunil is missing, his face is down: Bengaluru FC coach Carles Cuadrat

Bengaluru FC captain Sunil Chhetri in action against Jamshedpur FC. (Image Courtesy: ISL Media)

Advertisement

Bengaluru FC missed a plethora of chances in the first half. A miscommunication between Cleiton Silva and Suresh Wangjam in the 33rd minute resulted in them missing a clear-cut opportunity. India's captain Sunil Chhetri also failed to connect properly with a corner-kick in the 11th minute.

"Football is a game of dynamics. You score one goal and get closer to the second goal. My speech at half-time was to give positivity to the players and give them confidence. When Sunil is missing, his face is down. For Cleiton and Kristian, it's also the same," noted the Spanish manager.

Bengaluru FC's next match is against Mumbai City FC at the Fatorda Stadium on Sunday.