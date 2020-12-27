ISL 2020-21: You don't ask Kerala Blasters or Odisha managers if they are under pressure, says SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler after draw against Chennaiyin

SC East Bengal's search for their first victory in the 2020-21 season of the Indian Super League (ISL) continued as they drew with Chennaiyin FC 2-2 at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. Matti Steinmann scored a brace and kept his side in the contest while Lallianzuala Chhangte and Rahim Ali scored for Chennaiyin FC.

SC East Bengal looked off-colour in the first half and Chennaiyin FC could have punished them by scoring more goals. Speaking to the media after the match, SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler said:

"I think when you see the way we played in the first half, there are lots of things for you to be satisfied. We looked dynamic. The first half wasn't the brightest but we came up with a better performance. In the second half, we upped the attitude and tempo. At times, we did look good going forward."

"At times we looked hesitant while defending. But now defenders are getting their bodies in the first tackle or first phase. In the last couple of games, we showed that we can score goals. We look better and fitter with every game we play," said the former England international.

Regardless of what people say, we were built for the I-League: SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler

Despite a positive outing, the win remains elusive for SC East Bengal. However, coach Robbie Fowler is not under any pressure from the upper management.

"We are massively behind. I said previously about the type of players that we have. Regardless of what people say, we were built for the I-league. So give us some credit for showing a lot of fight."

"I am not under pressure. I know what we need to do. I don't think you ask the Kerala Blasters or Odisha manager if they are under pressure. I think this is because it is a big club and questions will be asked. Obviously, we want to win games but we are showing we are not a bad team. People upstairs are massively behind what we are trying to do and achieve. They are backing me 100%." he continued.

Advertisement

Things are falling into place for Robbie Fowler. Chennaiyin FC need to hit training immediately and focus on finishing chances.#IndianFootball — Sayak Dipta (@sayakdd28) December 26, 2020

SC East Bengal coach Robbie Fowler also criticised the media for the negativity surrounding the club. He drew attention to the fact that, against Kerala Blasters, SC East Bengal's Tomba Singh became the youngest player to start an ISL game. Fowler accused the media of failing to highlight the milestone.

"Why don't people talk about (Haobam) Tomba Singh, the youngest player to play (start) in the ISL. All that people want to talk about is the negativity. People need to start talking about positives because we need that at the minute," Robbie signed off.

SC East Bengal's next ISL fixture will come against Odisha FC next Sunday.