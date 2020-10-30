ISL 2020 Schedule PDF: Complete timetable, match timings, fixtures details & PDF download of full schedule

The seventh edition of the Indian Super League (ISL) is set to begin on the 20th of November 2020. With the current Covid-19 protocols, the tournament will be played behind closed doors, with all matches being played in Goa. The organizers of the league have released the fixtures for the first 45 matches, covering the first half of the season. The second leg of fixtures is expected to be released in a few weeks.

Click here to download the fixture list for the upcoming season.

The ISL opener will witness Kerala Blasters and new entrant ATK Mohun Bagan lock horns at the GMC Stadium in Bambolim. The amalgamation of 2019-20 ISL champions ATK and I-League champions Mohun Bagan has ensured that the club are favorites ahead of the season.

On the other hand, the Kerala Blasters have been rather busy in the transfer market. On the back of a couple of disappointing seasons, the club has opted for a ground-up rebuild. This rebuild has witnessed a change in head coach with Spaniard Kibu Vicuna coming in. Vicuna has previously worked with Mohun Bagan, lifting the I-League title last season.

The club has managed to lure in some top-class talent in the form of Gary Hooper, Nishu Kumar, and Vicente Gomez.

ISL 2020 opens with a few interesting fixtures

The ISL could not have had a better start than pitting two fantastic teams on paper against each other. The opening round of fixtures will also witness a blockbuster clash between Odisha FC and Hyderabad FC.

Odisha FC have managed to strengthen their defensive unit with the signing of Steven Taylor. The former Newcastle United defender has been touted by several experts and pundits to come good this season. The club has also managed to rope in ISL veteran Marcelinho, who has previously played for Hyderabad.

Hyderabad FC, on the other hand have also been busy in the transfer market, remaking and re-imagining their squad under new head coach Manuel Roca after finishing bottom of the table last season. The likes of Aridane Santana, Fran Sandaza, and Subrata Pal will be key for the club this time around.