Bengaluru FC vs Odisha FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Bengaluru FC beat Odisha FC at the Athletic Stadium in Bambolim for a second-leg encounter in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Monday.

With both sides eager to qualify for the semi-finals, this promised to be an enticing encounter, especially after the result of the first leg meeting. The Juggernauts had beaten the Blues 3-1 back then.

Separated by a point in the table, Bengaluru FC and Odisha FC had been let down by their performances this season at times. The Blues, plagued by injuries, were in a slightly more critical situation.

Bengaluru FC started the match the better of the two teams, pressing and attacking from the first minute. However, it was the Juggernauts who found the back of the net first.

Pratik Chaudhari's casual attitude led to Jonathas Cristian getting the ball. But the Brazilian's strike brushed away as it hit Lara Sharma's leg. Nandhakumar Sekar got to the ball and struck it home.

Marco Pezzaiuoli's side received an early blow because of the goal and became more vigilant in the game.

It did not take the Blues long to get back into the match. Naorem Roshan, who was at the end of the set-piece for Marco's side, was at it again. Just before the cooling break in the first half, Bengaluru FC earned a corner. Roshan Naorem stepped up to take it and delivered the ball towards the far post. Danish Farooq was left unmarked and the midfielder made no error in putting the ball past Kamaljit Singh in goal.

Bengaluru FC stun Odisha FC with a Cleiton Silva penalty in the second half

Bengaluru FC take the game away from Odisha FC in the second half (Image Courtesy: ISL)

There was no change in Bengaluru FC's start to the second half. Determined to take three points from the game, the Blues attacked their opponents right from the blow of the referee's whistle.

Their relentlessness awarded them an opportunity after Odisha FC full-back Lalruathhara brought down Udanta Singh inside the box. Cleiton Silva took charge of the ball and went ahead with a calm finish that saw his side take the lead in the 49th minute.

The goal took steam out of Odisha FC's game. Kino Garcia's side looked blunt in attack and were a mess defensively. They failed to cope up to the waves of attack from Marco Pezzaiuoli's side.

Both sides made a series of changes to improve themselves tactically. Pezzaiuoli introduced Yaya Banana in place of Namgyal Bhutia and Sunil Chhetri in place of Prince Ibarra. Kino Garcia made some changes as well. Gaurav Bora and Aridai Cabrera were added to the mix at the cost of Nandhakumar Sekar and Victor Mongil.

Odisha FC had one more bright chance at scoring. Aridai Cabrera opened up his body after receiving a pass from Isaac Chhakchhuak and launched a curler. But Lara Sharma was up to the task and managed to get a fingertip to the ball. The shot hit the inside of the post and came out.

The final quarter was mostly filled with Juggernauts attacking, while Pezzaiuoli's side sat deep protecting their lead. However, the Blues managed to hold on till the final whistle and got three points out of the game.

Edited by Aditya Singh