Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Chennaiyin FC locked horns with Bengaluru FC in Match no. 45 of the Indian Super League (ISL) at the Tilak Maidan Stadium in Vasco. The former ended up losing the game as the Blues scored four goals to finish the match 4-2.

Chennaiyin FC were on the hunt for a win after they succumbed to a surprise loss at the hands of Kerala Blasters FC in their last game. Bengaluru FC wanted to go into the New Year celebrations with a win. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side had managed their first clean against Jamshedpur FC and wanted to build on that.

The match started with the Marina Machans dominating proceedings. Their control of the game rewarded them with the first goal. Germanpreet Singh found Mirlan Murzaev in space and the forward managed to outwit the Blues defense to slot one past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu.

After the goal, Chennaiyin FC looked even more dangerous and came close on many occasions. Skipper Anirudh Thapa and forward Rahim Ali looked dangerous every time they got into the attacking third. But the duo were unable to cause any further damage.

Bengaluru FC boss Marco Pezzaiuoli was forced to make a tactical change in the first half itself. Udanta Singh was brought on in place of Ajith Kamaraj.

As the half progressed, Bengaluru FC started attacking more. Ashique Kuruniyan and Udanta Singh added more flair to the side's wing-play. The constant pressure resulted in the Blues getting their opportunity.

Chennaiyin FC's Jerry Lalrinzuala leapt to stop Ashique from delivering a cross and used his hands to do so. Result: Referee awarded a penalty to Bengaluru FC. Cleiton Silva walked up to take it and scored for his side.

Bengaluru FC added a second before the end of the first half. Cleiton Silva's corner was met by defender Alan Costa who turned it past Vishal Kaith in goal. Bengaluru FC, who initially started the game on the back foot, were able to steadily take control of the proceedings.

Bengaluru FC shock Chennaiyin FC to grab their second win of the season

Bengaluru FC went into the break with a lead against Chennaiyin FC (Image Courtesy: ISL)

The start of the second half saw Chennaiyin FC looking for an all-important equalizer. Marina Machans striker Rahim Ali, who was active in the first-half, managed to get his name on the scoresheet. The forward met with a ball from colleague Mirlan Murzaev and was able to slot it past Gurpreet in the Bengaluru FC goal.

Both sides made a few changes in the second half. Bengaluru FC brought in Sunil Chhetri, Pratik Chowdhary and Danish Farooq. Chennaiyin FC replaced Germanpreet Singh with Edwin Vanspaul and Rahim Ali with Lallianzuala Chhangte.

Bengaluru FC winger Udanta Singh added another goal to put his name on the scoresheet. A pass from Danish Farooq found the winger in free space who was able to convert for the Blues.

Bengaluru FC added a fourth after a goalkeeping howler by Vishal Kaith. The Chennaiyin FC custodian let the ball slip which was headed down by Bruno Silva for Danish Farooq. The midfielder scored the fourth for the Blues and brought daylight between the two sides.

With the win, Bengaluru FC moved to eighth position in the table while FC Goa went to ninth.

Edited by Aditya Singh