ISL 2021-22 Friendlies: Jamshedpur beat Kerala Blasters, Mumbai City and Odisha draw

Jamshedpur FC beat Kerala Blasters with a 3-0 scoreline while Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC played out a goalless draw in the ISL pre-season friendlies. They took place in Goa on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC went ahead in the 18th minute through Boris Singh through quick counter plays. The Owen Coyle-led side took the initiative to play an attacking style of football. It yielded instant results against a rather relaxed Kerala Blasters side.

The East Indian side went 2-0 ahead at the half-hour mark as Boris Singh struck again in the 30th minute. Both the Boris goals were created by Len Doungel. Nerujis Valskis joined the party three minutes later as he made it 3-0 in just 33 minutes of play.

Kerala Blasters came up with numerous shots on target in the next 45 minutes in hopes of overturning a 3-0 deficit but to no luck. Rehenesh TP stood strong in goal and made several saves to register a very encouraging clean sheet ahead of the league season.

Kerala Blasters FC Starting XI: Albino (GK), Jessel, Hakku, Leskovic, Khabra, Puitea, Ayush, Prasanth, Diaz, Luna, Vazquez

Jamshedpur FC Starting XI: Rehenesh (GK), Dinliana, Sabia, Hartley, Ricky, Len, Pronay, Lima, Boris, Stewart and Valskis.

Mumbai City FC and Odisha FC play a goalless draw in an ISL pre-season friendly

Mumbai City FC's late start to pre-season preparations showed when they were held goalless by Odisha FC in the day's second friendly. Both teams indulged mostly in midfield battles throughout the game with significantly lower goal-mouth action than the Jamshedpur FC vs Kerala Blasters ISL pre-season friendly.

Mumbai City FC Starting XI: Vikram Singh (GK), Amey, Fall, Mehtab, Mandar, Jahouh, Raynier, Catacau, Cassinho, Bipin and Gurkirat

Odisha FC Starting XI: Arshdeep (GK), Zuala, Victor, Hector, Hendry, Paul, Thoiba, Javi, Liridon, Jerry, Nandha

Edited by Diptanil Roy