"I think this is a small step"-Bengaluru FC head coach after a win against SC East Bengal in the ISL

Bengaluru FC managed to pull off a 1-0 win against SC East Bengal in their final game of the ISL 2021-22 campaign on Saturday. The game was evenly dominated by both teams but the Blues were better in front of goal.

Antonio Perosevic missed a couple of chances that looked easy before going off injured. His performance summed up the Red and Gold Brigade's ISL campaign. Sunil Chhetri scored from a smart finish to win the game for the Blues.

Bengaluru FC head coach Marco Pezzaiuoli answered a few questions from the media after the game. Pezzaiuoli feels relieved with the conclusion of the season. He has highlighted on many occasions how the setup of the league impacted the players' mental well-being. The German coach summed up the season in a few words. He said:

"I think this is a small step. But as a coach, you always want to reach the highest possibility. One good thing is that we have improved by 7 points from last season. But I think the big issue has been in the first six games."

Pezzaiuoli was happy with his side's outing in ISL 2021-22 despite failing to make it to the Top 4. He went onto highlight the improvements the Blues have made since his arrival. He said:

"I think there is a process. In the beginning, we had good games. We made individual errors. Not scoring goals and conceding were the shortcomings. But the playing style and how we played on and off the ball was part of the improvement."

"I think it was a very equal game"- SC East Bengal head coach after the loss against Bengaluru FC

SC East Bengal's head coach Mario Rivera shared his views on the game. The Spaniard felt that his side went toe-to-toe with the opposition but failure to take the chances cost them the game. He said:

"I think it was a very equal game. But what happens inside the box are the important things. You cannot score and they score easily. If you cannot control the game and be better inside the box, you cannot win."

Mario praised Subha Ghosh for his performance. He also felt that Antonio Perosevic had a good game in SC East Bengal colors despite failing to convert his chances.

