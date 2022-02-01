"It’ll be no different for us"- SC East Bengal coach ahead of ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC

SC East Bengal were left shocked when young Kiyan Nassiri came off the ATK Mohun Bagan bench to score a hat-trick against them. He snatched the bragging rights away for Bagan after securing a 3-1 win in the Kolkata derby.

The Red and Gold Brigade will take on Chennaiyin FC in their next clash in the Indian Super League (ISL). Their last meeting with the Marina Machans ended in a draw.

SC East Bengal Mario Rivera answered a few questions from the media ahead of their ISL clash against Bozidar Bandovic's side.

The Spaniard believes that it is in the nature of every professional team to get over a loss and look to the next encounter. He said:

"For professional teams, when you lose a match, you have to keep the good things, eliminate the bad things and start from scratch in the next match. It’ll be no different for us."

Marco stated that it wasn't too difficult for him to motivate the players after the outcome against arch-rivals ATK Mohun Bagan. He said:

"It’s easy to motivate any team after a very good match. We did many things well in the last match, the players know that we are on the right track so it’s not a difficult task at all."

SC East Bengal coach hints at Marcelo-Perosevic relationship

Marcelo Ribeiro showed glimpses of his capabilities during the last match. He had a clear chance on goal, missing it by inches. However the new recruit showed signs of a building partnership with colleague Antonio Perosevic. On that note, Rivera said:

"Marcelo and Perosevic’s combination is one to watch out for. It is difficult because Marcelo cannot speak English but they are starting to understand each other now."

The Spaniard feels that the confidence of the team is more related to the performance than the outcome. Hence, despite the results, the Red and Gold Brigade are in a good space mentally.

