Jamshedpur FC head coach heaps praise on his side ahead of their ISL clash against Bengaluru FC

Jamshedpur FC will play away to Bengaluru FC in their upcoming fixture in the Indian Super League (ISL). The previous meeting between the sides ended in a goal-less draw. Marco Pezzaiuoli's side have come a long way since then and have climbed to the 4th in the table. However, the Red Miners want to hold onto their position in the table if not better it.

Jamshedpur FC head coach Owen Coyle addressed the media through a virtually held press-conference ahead of their ISL clash against the Blues. The gaffer praised his side's character despite the adversities they have been up against in recent times. He said:

"We know about the character and the desire and the quality that we have. That's why we are in this position at the moment. But what we want to do is see the job through. We have some games outstanding and we'll want to capitalize on those."

The Red Miners head coach was delighted by the performance of recent signing Daniel Chima Chukwu. He was brought in to bolster their goal scoring record after the departure of Nerijus Valskis. He went on to praise the Nigerian forward and stated that the player had been on his radar for some time now. He said:

"I said the same thing before the game. That's why I brought Daniel Chima to the club, because of his qualities. He is a terrific footballer. He is a champion already. Won the leagues in Norway, played in China, played in some tough leagues. He has always shown quality and shown how good a player he is. Nothing could my belief in that."

Jamshedpur FC head coach praises opponent Bengaluru FC

The Blues have made a stunning comeback despite their poor start to the season. Owen Coyle seems to be aware of the qualities his opponent possesses. He said:

"It doesn't surprise me that Bengaluru are where they are now. I've said it before. Bengaluru are a very, very good side, prior to and then after the game. They have an outstanding coach. Somebody with his footballing abilities is really, really nice man "

Owen Coyle further stated how Bengaluru FC skipper Sunil Chhetri has impressed him. He added that Sunil has shown immense character to get back up after going through dry spells in the initial periods of the season.

Despite their position in the league table, Jamshedpur FC boss Owen Coyle intends to pursue a better ending for the side by the end of the season.

