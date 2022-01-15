Jamshedpur FC sign Daniel Chima Chukwu

Jamshedpur FC have had some issues in the final third of the pitch in the recent past. Hence, they have brought in Daniel Chima Chukwu as an answer to their goal-scoring problems.

The striker who was, until recently, part of the SC East Bengal squad is now going to be seen as a Red Miner. Head coach Owen Coyle expressed his excitement at getting the Nigerian striker onboard.

He said:

"Chima is an outstanding player who knows how important it is to be part of a team. He is a proven winner who will add to our already exciting strikers. He was my immediate target and we are delighted to bring him to the club at an important time of the season and we look forward to working with him.”

The departure of Nerijus Valskis to Chennaiyin FC has put the burden of goal-scoring on Jordan Murray and Ishan Pandita. But the duo have not been firing well enough to make up for Valskis' departure. Key player Greg Stewart is also seen as a secluded figure with no available support around him.

Jamshedpur FC will hope that Chima will be able to add goals to their deflated attack.

Daniel Chima wants to get going for Jamshedpur FC

Daniel Chukwu was let go by SC East Bengal earlier this month after the striker failed to convince the club's management with his performance. But the Nigerian forward wants to change the opinions surrounding him by helping the Red Miners reach the play-offs.

He said:

"I am delighted and honored to have signed for a prestigious club like Jamshedpur FC. I am really happy the club saw my potential and that the coach and management put faith in me. I will fight my level best to help the team reach their deserved target and bring glory and smiles to the fans of Jamshedpur.”

Chima Chukwu has featured for Norwegian heavyweight Molde FK before. He guided them to three league titles and two Norwegian Cup titles in his first stint for the club. In addition to Molde, Chima has also featured for Legia Warsaw, where he played games in the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Champions League.

Also Read Article Continues below

He had various stints in China as he played for Shanghai Shenxin, Heilongjiang Lava Spring and Taizhou Yuanda.

Edited by Aditya Singh