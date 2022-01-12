Jamshedpur FC vs SC East Bengal - Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

Jamshedpur FC have never had a good day against SC East Bengal. The Kolkata-based club managed to win against the 'Men of Steel' once last season. The two sides met for their season-opener and the tie was a draw as well.

Franco Prce's goal was canceled out by Peter Hartley's effort at the end of the first half. The Kolkata-based outfit had a new face in the dugout. Interim head coach Renedy Singh has had critics applaud him for slowly turning things around at the Red and Gold camp.

Renedy chose to field an all-Indian XI against Owen Coyle's side which came as a surprise to many. The match started with the Red Miners dominating affairs and SC East Bengal sitting deep. Adil Khan led the Red and Gold brigade from the back and has been effective in doing so in the recent past.

Renedy Singh's side had intentions of breaking away in the counter-attack. The only problem was their main man Semboi Haokip was completely isolated amidst a crowd of Jamshedpur FC defenders.

Renedy Singh's men did not look to shy away from the competition without foreigners in the starting 11. The boys put up a fight but were lacking incisiveness in the final third. One of the major take-aways from the game is the "long-ball" theory adapted by both sides. This style was ineffective for a major portion and made the game look stale from time to time.

Jamshedpur FC snatch 3 points from SC East Bengal in the dying moments

SC East Bengal had to replace Adil Khan with Darren Sidoel in the second half as the defender signaled that he had injured himself. Owen Coyle brought on Ishan Pandita in place of Seiminlen Doungel to add to the goal-scoring threat of the Red Miners. Renedy also brought on Balwant Singh to replace Naorem Singh.

Jamshedpur FC brought on Alexandre Lima to replace Peter Hartley and increase creativity in midfield. Mobashir Rahman saw Narender Gahlot take his place on the field. The Men of Steel created many chances in front of goal but failed to hit the target.

Jordan Murray had an opportunity deep into the second half. The striker headed the long ball and then took it down to shoot it inches wide of the SC East Bengal goal. Arindam Bhattacharya in goal for the Red and Gold brigade was clueless and could not even attempt a save.

Jamshedpur FC's goal came in the dying moments. A Greg Stewart corner found Ishan Pandita free inside the box because of poor marking by Balwant Singh. The striker managed to head the ball past the Red and Gold brigade's custodian and give his side an all-important goal. The final moments of the match saw SC East Bengal hold onto possession and kill time.

