Mario Rivera set to be unveiled as new SC East Bengal Head Coach

Former East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera is all set to make a return to the Kolkata-based club. The 44-year-old earlier served as the club’s head coach in the 2019-20 season, having taken over from Alejandro Menendez.

Rivera is expected to arrive in Goa soon and join the team following a 7-day mandatory quarantine.

"Mario Rivera will arrive in Goa soon. He'll have to undergo a 7-day quarantine after which he'll join the team," a source close to the development told Sportskeeda.

This will be the Spaniard’s second stint as head coach of the Red and Gold brigade and third stint at the club overall, having also served as assistant coach to Alejandro Menendez prior to taking over the reigns.

Mario Rivera will be hoping to turn SC East Bengal’s fortunes around

Rivera’s appointment comes on the back of the removal of Manolo Diaz as head coach after a winless start to the ISL 2021-22 season that sees them rooted to the foot of the table after 8 games.

Renedy Singh was announced as the interim head coach in the immediate aftermath of Diaz’s sacking and is expected to take charge of the club’s games till Rivera completes his quarantine. This should include the all-important fixtures against Bengaluru FC (January 4) and defending champions Mumbai City FC (January 7).

The impact that Rivera has on East Bengal’s dwindling season remains to be seen. If it were to be anything close to his last stint with the club, the East Bengal faithful will have plenty of reason to cheer heading into the new year.

In early 2020, Rivera took over with East Bengal in a relegation battle towards the end of the first phase of the season. His appointment would see the club move up the ranks and finish the Covid-affected season in second place.

While Eelco Schattorie, Alejandro Menendez and Philippe De Ridder were all said to be shortlisted for the role, Rivera will hope to make the most of his appointment and write his name into East Bengal folklore with yet another stunning turnaround.

Edited by Habil Ahmed Sherule