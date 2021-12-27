NorthEast United FC vs Mumbai City FC- Who won yesterday's ISL 2021-22 match?

NorthEast United FC played a 3-3 draw against Mumbai City FC in match 42 of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 at Fatorda Stadium in Goa.

The Islanders came into the game as league leaders, while the Highlanders were ninth in the points table. Mumbai City FC needed the win to maintain their lead while NorthEast United FC needed to improve their position in the points table.

Mumbai City FC started the game on a bright note as they got their first chance of the game in the first minute but failed to convert the opportunity.

NorthEast United FC made some openings in the first few minutes but weren't successful in getting a goal. While Mumbai City FC missed Mourtada Fall in defense, the Highlanders missed Khassa Camara in midfield. The absence of two stalwarts was felt throughout the game.

NorthEast United FC finally broke the deadlock in the 29th minute through a Deshorn Brown strike from an Imran Khan pass.

The Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh show in the first half

Igor Angulo scored a brace today (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

Igor Angulo and Bipin Singh started troubling the NorthEast United FC defense from the game's first few minutes. The duo upped the ante in attack, with the Islanders trailing by a goal. Igor Angulo scored the equalizer in the 33rd minute from a Bipin Singh cross.

Bipin Singh gave Mumbai City FC the lead in the 40th minute from an Igor Angulo pass.

The scoreboard at halftime read 2-1 in favor of the Islanders.

Mumbai City FC started the second half on a better note as they constantly pressurized the NorthEast United FC defense.

Igor Angulo doubled the lead for Mumbai City FC in the 52nd minute when he scored from a Ygor Catatau pass.

Deshorn Brown the Hat-trick Man

Deshorn Brown scored the season's second hattrick (Image courtesy: ISL social media)

With the match looking to be out of NorthEast United FC's reach, Deshorn Brown scored his second goal of the game in the 55th minute.

The goal gave the Highlanders hope of getting something out of the game. Khalid Jamil's boys were rewarded for their persistence when Deshorn Brown scored the equalizing goal in the 80th minute from an Imran Khan pass. It was Desh Brown's third goal of the game. He became the second player to score a hat-trick this season in the ISL after Greg Stewart of Jamshedpur FC. Imran Khan also had a good game and bagged two assists during the game.

Mumbai City FC and NorthEast United FC were both guilty of wasting golden opportunities in the game's dying moments. Mathias Coureur wasted a chance for NorthEast United FC. Meanwhile, Igor Angulo and Rahul Bheke were guilty of wasting Mumbai City FC's chances.

The draw did not affect the league standings, and both teams are in the same position as they were before kickoff.

Des Buckingham will have to address his defense as it has been evident that this Mumbai City FC team lack in that area of the field. The Islanders have conceded six goals in their last two games. If they are to replicate last season's success and have a good season in the Asian Champions League, they need to work on their defense. Missing Mourtada Fall was also a massive blow for Mumbai City FC.

Khalid Jamil will be happy with a point against the league leaders in a game where they missed their central midfielder, Khassa Camara. However, Khalid needs to have a word with his defenders and goalkeeper Mirshad Michu who conceded some silly goals today.

