Odisha FC's assistant coach takes over as interim head coach

Odisha FC appointed assistant coach Kino Garcia as the interim head coach of the team after the club parted ways with Kiko Ramirez.

Garcia holds a UEFA Pro License and has experience in developing players. He was previously associated with the youth setup of Valencia CF. Ramirez also coached Levante UD in the first division of women's football in Spain for several seasons.

The Juggernauts made a good start to their 2021-22 ISL campaign as they beat Bengaluru FC in their season-opener. The team's last outing against SC East Bengal in their second match of the tournament saw 10 goals scored. The Kalinga Warriors edged past the Red and Gold Brigade to bag three points.

The team's first loss of the season campaign came against Kerala Blasters FC. Meanwhile, a win against a struggling NorthEast United FC silenced their critics. However, an amazing performance from Jamshedpur FC's Greg Stewart saw the Juggernauts go 4-1 down to the Red Miners.

Odisha FC's last victory came against Mumbai City FC. The side were down 2-1 at the end of the first half. However, they turned things around with a great display from midfielder Jerry Mawihmingthanga in the second half.

Defeat against a resurgent Kerala Blasters FC put them back under pressure. The Juggernauts were unable to call the shots against the Yellow Tuskers as they struggled and went 2-0 down to the visitors.

Odisha FC's next challenge

Interim head coach Kino Garcia will lead the team for the first time against the Highlanders in their next match. The Juggernauts, who are currently ninth in the league table, will be looking to move up a few places.

It will be interesting to see how Odisha FC turns things around during the business end of the season.

