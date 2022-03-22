ISL 2021-22: Owen Coyle pens an emotional goodbye after lifting the shield with Jamshedpur FC

ISL 2021-22 Shield winning head coach Owen Coyle has announced that he will be parting ways with Jamshedpur FC. Coyle was with Jamshedpur FC for two seasons and led the Red Miners to their maiden ISL Shield title in the current season after finishing sixth last time out.

Coyle: I will not be continuing with Jamshedpur FC due to family reasons

Coyle penned an emotional note on his farewell about his stay at the club and added that he is departing for personal reasons. The former Wigan Athletic manager also said that Jamshedpur FC will be his first choice if he returns to India in the future.

Here are the excerpts from Jamshedpur FC Media:

"I have had two absolutely wonderful years with Jamshedpur. The people I met, the relationships we've forged at the club are some of the best I've had in football. Even though we haven’t had the supporters in the stands in the last two years, we can feel their love and passion towards the game, towards the players and staff. We tried our very best to give them a team to be proud of, a team that went on to become the Champions of ISL and the best team in the country."

He further wrote:

"With a heavy heart, I am obviously very sad to tell you that I won’t be continuing this journey together as I have had to return home for family reasons. However, if I am to return to India in the future, we have agreed that Jamshedpur will be my first choice to work at if my services are required at this time. I have a massive attachment to the club and I consider it as home."

Coyle: I will be visiting Jamshedpur next season to catch a game at the Furnace

Owen Coyle visited the highly esteemed Tata Football Academy in the city of Jamshedpur with his team after lifting the ISL 2021-22 Shield title. The Red Miners finished top of the league standings with 43 points from 20 games with three losses, four draws and 13 wins.

The Red Miners ended their league season with a seven-game winning run before succumbing to an aggregate defeat to Kerala Blasters in the ISL semi-finals. Jamshedpur FC will now play the ISL 2022-23 Shield Champions for a place in the AFC Champions League 2023 Group Stages.

Coyle also added that he is looking forward to attending a game at the JRD Tata Sports Complex in the upcoming season with fans. He said:

"I am quite sad about the fact that I couldn’t meet the fans in person during my quick visit to Jamshedpur due to a tight travel schedule and my requirement to go back home at the earliest. But I hope to come to India and be able to catch a game at The Furnace next season(s) and cheer from the stands with my fellow Red Miners fans."

Owen Coyle celebrates after winning the ISL 2021-22 Shield. (Image: JFC Media)

Coyle led Chennaiyin FC to the ISL semi-finals in his first season in India before jumping ship to the Red Miners in a renewed sporting project. He concluded:

My first match in India was in Jamshedpur and I immediately understood how big the club is and what it means to its people. I want to thank the management, the staff, the players and all the fans for their constant and unwavering support. I will miss you. Jam Ke Khelo.”

