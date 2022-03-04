SC East Bengal head coach sees improvement in the team ahead of their ISL clash against Bengaluru FC

SC East Bengal will be up against Bengaluru FC in their final game of the season. The Red and Gold Brigade have had a disappointing ISL 2021-22 campaign. Although there were patches of improvement in their performances, the reflection of the same was absent on the scoreboard.

SC East Bengal head coach Mario Rivera answered some questions from the media ahead of their ISL clash against Bengaluru FC. The Spaniard believes that there has been improvement within the squad despite not being able to influence the results in their favor. He said:

"If we check the results in my tenure, it’s not good, but if one looks at the matches, the improvement is there for all to see. We grew more confident with the ball, the ability to string passes together increased, and we created many chances."

Mario shared his plans for team selection for the upcoming game. He said:

"I will look to provide some game time to the young players tomorrow. They have been training well and deserve some minutes."

Recent signing Anant Tamang is expected to make his debut in the ISL. He was brought in to replace the outgoing Tomislav Mrcela. On whether Ananta is going to get game time or not, Mario said:

"Ananta Tamang will be on the team list, it remains to be seen whether he will get game time. It is never easy for anyone to play after being in quarantine for so long but he is a good player with a positive attitude."

SC East Bengal head coach defends players

Mario has come out in support of his players, who are being criticized for their performances. The Spaniard feels that the players have shown character and improved a lot since his arrival. He said:

"The players are professionals; they always want to win every match so it’s easy to motivate them."

Mario added that despite failing to win matches, fans can be proud of the team for putting up a fight in every match.

