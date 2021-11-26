"The Kolkata Derby is very important for us"-SC East Bengal's Jose Manuel Diaz ahead of the derby

SC East Bengal started their Indian Super League campaign with a draw against Jamshedpur FC. Although both sides concluded the match on an even note, it was Jamshedpur FC who seemed to have grabbed the spotlight for the right reasons.

Jamshedpur FC was the brighter side that night. They were creating the majority of chances against SC East Bengal side who lacked cohesion.

SC East Bengal face ATK Mohun Bagan in the Kolkata Derby in their next match. Ahead of the derby, SC East Bengal coach spoke to the media during a virtual press conference. Head coach Jose Manuel Diaz stated that he understands the importance of a Derby.

"The Kolkata Derby is very important for us. We know the importance of this particular match, having witnessed a number of them during my stint in Spain and Mexico. It sure is only the 2nd official match but we don’t look for excuses. We will try to do our best but we know ATKMB is a good team and is helmed by a good coach who has experience in the ISL."

"The underdog tag doesn’t bother us"- SC East Bengal head coach not bothered by underdog status

Jose Manuel Diaz understands that his opponents ATK Mohun Bagan have been together longer and their team chemistry is superior compared to his side. Hence, SC East Bengal will be going into the big game as underdogs.

"The underdog tag doesn’t bother us. We will play to our strong points. Though ATKMB had a very good last season and have a squad that have been playing together for many seasons, we are ready.We must be strong, give good, secure passes and create opportunities in the attacking half because it becomes difficult if we’re defending the whole time against ATKMB."

Jose Manuel Diaz further added:

The SC East Bengal gaffer stated that he is working on different permutations and combinations which will fit into the squad.

"We are working on different options and combinations because there are many matches that we’ll have to play in a short period of time so we’re keeping all options open."

He added that star striker Antonio Perosevic did a great job in the last match but needs the entire squad to do their best to unleash the forward's full potential.

