"We are prepared" - NorthEast United FC head coach ahead of their ISL clash against Jamshedpur FC

NorthEast United FC will be up against Jamshedpur FC in their next Indian Super League (ISL) encounter on Friday. After upsetting Bengaluru FC in their last match, Khalid Jamil and his men are confident of pulling off a few more upsets in their upcoming games.

NorthEast United FC head coach Khalid Jamil and forward Deshorn Brown addressed the media virtually ahead of their ISL encounter against the Men of Steel. Head coach Khalid Jamil considers Jamshedpur FC to be a good opponent but feels that his side are prepared for the threat posed by Owen Coyle and his men.

"Jamshedpur are a good side," he said. "But it doesn't matter. We are prepared for this. We must play like we did in our last game."

Deshorn Brown, who was with Khalid Jamil at the press conference, received praise from his coach for his performances throughout the season. Although the striker missed many games, Khalid appreciated the player's contribution to what little they've been able to achieve over the course of the ISL 2021-22 campaign.

"I have spoken to Brown before and told him that it is a pleasure to have him in my team," he said. "He is one of the best players in the ISL."

NorthEast United FC's Deshorn Brown shares his thoughts on the season

The Highlanders forward Deshorn Brown hasn't been able to impact the ISL points table the way he would have liked due to injury concerns that have plagued him this season. However, Brown's presence has caused the opposition defense a lot of damage whenever he has featured for the Highlanders.

The striker shared his views on the season so far while speaking to the media.

"I feel pretty good," he said. "It was sad to miss so many games. But I was mentally strong and pushed myself to come back. Too bad it's kind of late for us now but we will keep fighting till the end."

Deshorn added that his season could have been better had he been available for a higher number of games.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee