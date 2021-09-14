ISL 2021: SC East Bengal signs Australian defender Tomislav Mrcela

SC East Bengal announced the signing of Australian centre-back Tomislav Marcela for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) 2021-22 season on Tuesday. The former Perth Glory star defender is SC East Bengal head coach Manolo Diaz’s second foreign signing.

The 6-foot-4 defender joined Perth Glory in 2018 on a two-year contract and was also part of the A-League winning side.

He is excited to be part of SC East Bengal and believes he can add steel to their defense for the new ISL season.

“I’m happy to have signed for SC East Bengal, and I have got good feedback about the club. I have friends who have played in India and also know a thing or two about the club, and they tell me how big it is in this part of the world,” said Tomislav after signing with SC East Bengal.

He added:

“I will look to add experience at the heart of the defence and take care of the locker room as well. The atmosphere within the team is very important and I will leave no stone unturned in doing what needs to be done for the team’s benefit. I also know how passionate the fans are here and it’s unfortunate that they can’t be in the stands cheering us. We play for them and we will do everything we can to make them happy. I can’t wait to start the season."

All you need to know about SC East Bengal's new signing Tomislav Mrcela

The Australian came into the spotlight during his tenure at NK Imotski, where he became a regular starter despite only being 20-years-old. A string of good performances across two seasons helped Tomislav Mrcela get a contract with top division side NK Hrvatski Dragovoljac in 2012.

He then moved to NK Lokomotiva, courtesy of his stellar defensive prowess. Born in Perth, Tomislav was brought up in Croatia. He joined the RNK Split youth academy in 2001. He then joined Croatia’s then third division club Jadran Kaštel. Tomislav also played for NK Primorac 1929 in 2010.

Tomislav scored his first goal for Lokomotiva on debut in a 5–2 loss against HNK Hajduk Split. He also spent some time in South Korea, plying his trade for the Jeonnam Dragons, before returning home to sign for Perth Glory in 2018.

Tomislav was named in a 23-man squad for Australia before two 2018 World Cup qualifying matches against Kyrgyzstan.

SC East Bengal face Jamsedhpur FC in their campaign opener at 7:30 pm at the Tilak Maidan Stadium.

The Red and Yellow Brigade, which will be coached by Spaniard Manolo Diaz, will then take on ATK Mohun Bagan on November 27 in a much-awaited Kolkata Derby.

