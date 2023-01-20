ISL 2022-23 | East Bengal FC 0-2 Hyderabad FC: Player ratings for the Nizams as they close the gap to Mumbai City FC

Hyderabad FC extended their unbeaten run to seven games with a 2-0 victory over East Bengal at the Salt Lake Stadium on January 20 (Friday).

The Nizams dominated the opening stages of the game, with their full-backs bombarding down the flanks with the likes of Ogbeche and Javier Siverio attacking the box. They were rewarded for their efforts when Borja Herrera’s cross from midfield found Siverio’s head, who opened the scoring for the night.

East Bengal FC’s goalkeeper Kamaljit Singh was forced to make a string of saves as the visitors continued probing forward. They had nine shots in total compared to East Bengal FC’s four in the first half. The half ended with Hyderabad FC leading the game with a goal to nil.

The Red and Gold Brigade improved their intensity in the second half. However, Manolo Marquez’s men were once again compact and defensively solid. After a period of sustained pressure from the home side, Hyderabad FC scored their second goal in stoppage time to seal another away victory.

With three points, they are now just four points behind leaders Mumbai City FC. On that note, let’s look at how Marquez’s men fared against East Bengal.

Hyderabad FC player ratings

Gurmeet Singh - 7.5/10: Gurmeet Singh had a comfortable first half as his side dominated the game. However, his save in the second half from a Cleiton Silva shot turned out to be crucial.

Nikhil Poojari - 7.5/10: Poojari made some excellent dashes from the full-back position and linked with Yasir on the right side to create several openings. He made four passes into the final third.

Nim Tamang - 7.5/10: Nim once again displayed his calmness both in and out of possession. He has performed well when called upon and is steadily growing into the side.

Odei Onaindia - 7/10: Odei was solid apart from one shaky moment when Silva went past him with ease to have a pop at goal. He won all his ground duels and defended his box extremely well.

Akash Mishra - 8/10: Mishra’s energy has been key for the Nizams this season and this game was no different. With Danu drifting inside, he constantly made overlaps to create numerical superiority on the left flank. He also made eight recoveries and made two clearances.

Hitesh Sharma - 7.5/10: Hitesh kept the game moving in midfield, while also making adventurous runs into the box. He should have found the back of the net at least once, but failed to convert his chances. The 25-year-old also made seven recoveries and completed 26 out of his 34 passes.

Borja Herrera - 9/10: Borja Herrera is arguably Hyderabad FC’s most important player this campaign. His awareness combined with key passes in the final third posed huge problems for East Bengal FC. The Spaniard created four chances and assisted Siverio’s opening goal with a stunning cross.

Rohit Danu - 7/10: This was Danu’s opportunity to showcase his potential to Manolo Marquez, and he certainly did that. With Mishra providing the width, Danu had the opportunity to move centrally alongside Ogbeche and Siverio. He was eventually substituted in the 74th minute.

Mohammad Yasir - 6/10: Yasir was surprisingly quieter compared to Hyderabad's other forwards. He showed glimpses of his ability but failed to make an impact. Moreover, his poor clearance early in the second half could have cost his team a goal.

Bartholomew Ogbeche - 8/10: Ogbeche was guilty of missing a couple of chances in the first half, but he dropped deep and created overloads against the Red and Gold Brigade’s midfield pivot. Towards the end of the game, his back-heel assist secured the three points for the Nizams.

Javier Siverio - 8/10: Siverio’s first goal was a poacher’s finish. The Spaniard escaped his marker and guided his header past the keeper while running backward. Additionally, he drifted into pockets of space and brought his teammates into play.

Substitutes

Joel Chianese - 6.5/10: Chianese replaced Siverio and was tidy in possession. He had an excellent opportunity to double Hyderabad FC’s lead, but failed to convert. However, he played a crucial part in his side’s second goal.

Abdul Rabeeh - 7/10: Rabeeh looked lively after replacing Danu. His pace caused problems for the opposition when the Nizams looked to counter and also played a role in Hyderabad FC’s second goal. But he was largely pinned back and forced to support his full-back defensively as East Bengal FC pushed for a goal.

Sahil Tavora - 6.5/10: Tavora replaced Hitesh Sharma and was tenacious and disciplined in the middle of the park.

Aaren D’Silva - 7/10: D’Silva made an instant impact as he scored the goal to make sure Hyderabad FC came out on top.

