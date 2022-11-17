Create

ISL 2022-23 | East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine lauds "consistent" Ivan Gonzalez after Bengaluru FC victory

By Sayantan Guha
Modified Nov 17, 2022 07:08 PM IST
Stephen Constantine talking to the media ahead of East Bengal
Stephen Constantine talking to the media ahead of East Bengal's clash against Odisha FC. (Image Courtesy: East Bengal Media)

East Bengal registered a narrow 1-0 victory against Bengaluru FC in their last game, thereby returning to winning ways.

Previously, despite the results not going their way, East Bengal head coach Stephen Constantine stressed that they were effective in patches and now needed to put the performances together.

Against the Blues at Kanteerava, the English gaffer believes the Red and Gold Brigade managed to attain that. In the pre-match press conference, Constantine stated:

"The immediate positive from the last game was the clean sheet and the three points. One of the reasons for that clean sheet is sitting next to me [points to Ivan Gonzalez]. We needed a good performance, we needed a 90-minute performance and we got that."
Further, the former Indian national team boss continued to laud the performances of the Spanish centre-back. Ivan made some crucial defensive contributions throughout the match against BFC. His sliding challenge on Roy Krishna inside the East Bengal box was the defining moment of the game.

Speaking about the Spaniard's performances so far this season, Constantine opined:

"I think he has been consistent, which is something I like. He is a captain, he has been a leader, and he has been solid. I'm happy with his performances and hope he continues the same."

"Hope we get a clean sheet and a win" - East Bengal head coach ahead of the clash against Odisha FC

Historically, matches between East Bengal and Odisha FC have been absolute goal fests in the ISL. In just four matches, the two sides have scored 28 goals between them. But Constantine didn't intend to look into past records.

Speaking about their upcoming opponents, the 60-year-old said:

"I think they have a very good side and they've been coached very well by Josep. He has an idea of how he wants them to play. We watched them and we are preparing for them. I cannot predict how many goals there will be, but I hope we get a clean sheet and a win."
Ivan Gonzalez, who was also present at the press conference, dissected their opponent's tactical approach. The Spaniard revealed:

"Odisha have a very clear style. They try to keep the ball and build from the back. I know their head coach and also assistant coach Clifford Miranda, who was my coach in Goa. When they lose the ball, they press high, but we're ready!"

Currently, East Bengal are eighth in the points table with six points, while Odisha FC are in fifth spot with nine points. A win for Constantine's men could give them the elusive momentum that could go a long way to rectify their poor start.

Edited by Samya Majumdar
