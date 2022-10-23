Last season's Shield winners Jamshedpur FC held heavyweights Mumbai City FC to a 1-1 stalemate in an Indian Super League (ISL) match at the Mumbai Football Arena on Saturday, October 22.

After the game, Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham lauded his side for their performance but underlined that the Red Miners capitalized on the only moment they switched off.

In the post-match presser, the 37-year-old gaffer opened up about the game and his disappointment regarding the draw.

"I think when you look back at the game, I didn't think they had too many chances. I'll need to watch the game back but the goal they scored came from a long throw-in and a flick-on that we didn't pick up. For 93 minutes of the game, we defended very well.

"For a moment we switched off and they capitalized on it. That's their area of strength, something that we were aware of with the height of their players. So we are disappointed, but in the first 15 minutes of the game when the goal went in, we were very good."

Lallianzuala Chhangte gave the Islanders the lead in the eighth minute of the game but Jamshedpur reacted almost immediately. From a throw-in situation, Daniel Chima Chukwu restored parity four minutes later.

Throughout the rest of the game, Mumbai City FC dominated the proceedings and continued their relentless attacking approach. Des Buckingham credited the Men of Steel for dealing brilliantly with Mumbai's attacking threat.

"We chucked the kitchen sink at them for the rest of the game, especially in the second half, and credit to Jamshedpur FC that they dealt very well. We leave from here being three games unbeaten and travel to Kerala looking forward to the game there."

"Was very delighted to have seen this one out" - Jamshedpur FC head coach relieved after securing a draw against Mumbai City FC

Meanwhile, the draw means Jamshedpur FC are yet to register their first victory in the 2022-23 ISL season. But Aidy Boothroyd was left pleased by the hard-earned point from the away game against Mumbai City FC.

Speaking about the game, the former Bristol Rovers boss opined:

"It is a really good result because the opposition are a good team with a good coach and we needed to have a game plan for the evening which was a success in the end because we managed to stop them from playing their game and get ourselves some chances towards the end where we would have had all three points.

"But, if you get a point away from home and three at home then that is going to put us in a strong position. Considering how we lost our last game, I was very delighted to have seen this one out and think we deserved it."

After a heartbreaking loss and a hard-fought draw, Jamshedpur FC will next host bottom-placed NorthEast United FC on their home turf. The match could be an optimal opportunity for the Red Miners to return to winning ways.

