ISL 2022-23: NorthEast United FC 1-3 East Bengal FC | Constantine's men stun the Highlanders to get the first win of the ISL campaign

East Bengal FC have managed to secure their first win of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season at the expense of NorthEast United FC on Thursday, October 20. The duo squared off at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati.

Both teams entered the game without a win in the ongoing campaign. However, the Kolkata giants winning their clash against the Highlanders is a clear signal to the other Kolkata-based outfit that the upcoming derby won't be an easy outing.

The match started off in a dull manner with both sides playing too many long balls into each other's half with no real intent. Stephen Constantine's side were much more compact at the back, allowing their opposition very little space to work on.

As the half progressed, the Red and Gold Brigade moved higher up the pitch to disorient Marco Balbul's side from their build-up game. It paid off in the 11th minute after Mohammed Irshad was closed down by Naorem Mahesh Singh. Irshad passed back to Gaurav Bora but before the centre-back could settle on the ball, Mahesh snatched it away and eased it off to Cleiton Silva. The former Bengaluru FC took his time and placed his shot past Arindam Bhattacharya at the near post.

Ever since the opening goal, it was all East Bengal FC calling the shots. However, NorthEast United FC did have a few chances but Balbul's side lacked clinicality in front of goal. They were also far more dependent on Romain Philippoteaux and Jithin MS to progress the ball through the thirds. But the French midfielder had to be taken off mid-way through the first half due to an injury.

Balbul's side had their best opening at the end of the first half. Substitute Emil Benny went past a defender before unleasing a powerful shot on goal. Kamaljit Singh managed to block the attempt but the rebound fell to the feet of Matt Derbyshire. But the former Premier League star could not get his act right and saw his attempt come off the crossbar.

East Bengal FC started the second half on the front foot. With a goal to their name, the Kolkata-based club looked eager to add a few more. Suhair VP was set up by Jerry Lalrinzuala in the very first minute of the second half. But the East Bengal FC forward could not get himself in the right position to meet the cross. However, Suhair played an important part in the build-up to the second goal.

The former NorthEast United FC forward stretched the opposition's defense and brought down a long diagonal ball. He spotted Charalambos Kyriakou's run and eased the ball onto his path. The Cyprian international blasted his attempt into the net. The NorthEast United FC goalkeeper was unable to get his hands on the shot. Constantine's side were not done yet. Midfielder Jordan O'Doherty added his name to the scoresheet.

Mobashir Rahman, who was brought on from the bench, darted into the final third before setting up the Australian midfielder. Arindam rushed out of his line to make himself look bigger but Doherty's placed his shot past the on-rushing goalie, opening his account in East Bengal FC colors.

Defeat against East Bengal FC exposed NorthEast United FC's goal-scoring issues

Despite having a name like Derbyshire amongst their ranks, NorthEast United FC have had trouble creating problems for their opposition in the final third. Derbyshire's lack of form could turn out to be a real problem for the Highlanders going forward this season.

