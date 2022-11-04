ISL 2022-23: "We have to cope with the absence of our head coach Marco Balbul" - NorthEast United FC assistant coach Paul Groves

NorthEast United FC will play their fifth game of the ISL 2022-23 season against Kerala Blasters tomorrow (November 5) in Guwahati.

The Highlanders have had a poor start to the season having lost all their first four games. Their opponents tomorrow Kerala Blasters are not in good form themselves as the Tuskers have lost their last three games.

It is a must-win game for both sides if they are to stay within reach of the playoff spots.

NorthEast United FC's assistant coach Paul Groves spoke to the media before the game tomorrow.

The Highlanders' manager Marco Balbul is suspended for this game after he was sent off in their 1-0 loss against Jamshedpur FC last time out.

Talking about the prospect of playing the game tomorrow without Balbul, this is what Groves had to say:

"We have to cope with the absence of our head coach on the bench tomorrow. But it shouldn't have much effect on the pitch. We had our training sessions and now it is up to the players to perform on the pitch. We have qualified and, experienced people in the coaching staff who can take over in our coach's absence."

NorthEast United FC haven't been able to play good football this season and have been plagued with issues on and off the pitch. Speaking about the mood and atmosphere in the camp, Groves said:

"I think if you talk about the mentality, and I think if you talk about the spirit – the one thing that the players have been doing is being consistent. They have worked very hard every single day, and they have tried to implement everything that we have tried to do."

He added:

"At times, obviously, people make mistakes individually and collectively. At times, perhaps, we have lacked the quality in the final third to make sure that we finish off a chance or create a better chance. We have had opportunities, but not done enough.”

Groves also mentioned how it was difficult for NorthEast United to cope with the departure of Nigerian forward Sylvester 'Sly' Igboun due to personal reasons. He didn't want to comment on the replacement as it would be premature before the transfer target was signed and delivered.

"It is going to be a tough game tomorrow" - Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic on their clash against NorthEast United FC

Kerala Blasters will hope to secure their second victory of the season tomorrow (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Kerala Blasters started the season as one of the favorites to book a slot in the playoffs. However, their form and performance currently have them in ninth place in the points table.

Speaking ahead of the game against NorthEast United FC, Ivan Vukomanovic said:

"I think it's going to be a tough game tomorrow. Even if we look at last season, both our games against NorthEast United were some of our toughest games."

Speaking on their start to the season and their overall performances, Vukomanovic said:

"In football, you have to try to keep the momentum. If you look at all four games, I think in all four games, we showed some quality. We showed in the first game that we deserved to win, and in the next game, we showed the way we wanted to play with the high press, with many moments to explore on the pitch, and you know sometimes you make individual mistakes that crack you down during the game."

NorthEast United FC have faced Kerala Blasters 16 times in the Indian Super League. The Highlanders have won four times, while the tuskers have won six times.

