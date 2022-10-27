ISL 2022-23: "We are the team who wants to compete against the strongest team" - Kerala Blasters coach Ivan Vukomanovic previews Mumbai City FC clash

Kerala Blasters will play their fourth match of the 2022-23 Indian Super League (ISL) match against Mumbai City FC at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium in Kochi on Friday (October 28).

Kerala Blasters got their 2022-23 ISL season off to a winning start, beating East Bengal 3-1 at home. However, they have since lost two games on the bounce, succumbing to defeats to ATK Mohun Bagan and Odisha FC.

The Yellow Army will look to set the record straight when they face Des Buckingham and Co. at home on Friday. Kerala Blasters head coach Ivan Vukomanovic looked ahead to the game as he addressed the media in a pre-match press conference on Thursday (October 27).

Asked about his thoughts on Mumbai City, Vukomanovic had this to say about the Islanders:

"In previous years, Mumbai City FC are always one of the biggest title contenders. So, they always come with a clear point of view, they want to win every game, they want to fight for the title."

"We are the team who wants to compete against the strongest team. They have a good team, good players, but in collective sport, there are many details."

Kerala Blasters earned convincing wins against Mumbai City in the last edition of the ISL. However, Vukomanovic does not want his team to dwell on those results as they prepare to face Des Buckingham and Co. on Friday:

"Last year, we managed to play two good games against them. This year, it's completely different because, speaking about last year, it's history, but present moment is now the most important."

Responding to a question posed by Sportskeeda about how important it is for Kerala Blasters to return to winning ways and not get into the habit of dropping points, Vukomanovic said:

"Not only our team, I think that in professional sports, competing in any league, that's the point, that you get this positive attitude, that you get this winning mentality."

"This is very important, especially for the team, when you have expectations, when you have this kind of fanbase and everything what we have in Kerala Blasters, this is very important."

The Serbian added:

"So as a team, we want to have that [winning mentality]. We managed to have that last year. Even last year was not the same case as this year, speaking about playing in front of fans because last year was awful, it was ugly to play in that atmosphere without fans."

"But of course, when you want to compete, we are a team who wants to compete, who wants to compete against any team, every team in this league. We want to have that kind of mindset. We want to have that kind of positive attitude, winners mentality, and go for a victory for in every game."

"So we will not change that. We will not change that because we are Kerala Blasters."

The Kerala Blasters boss was also asked if he feels pressure to change his strategy on the back of the team's last two results, to which he replied:

"I don't see, in our job, in football, a pressure. I look at it more like a pleasure because we are doing something that we love. I always tell them [his players] that pressure is something that you have to embrace because how many times in your life do you get in a moment of pressure."

"If you are in the moment of pressure, especially in sport, it means that you deserve it because you worked so hard to be there. As a sportsman, you have to embrace those moments because it's God's gift. "

He added:

"You are privileged to be there. We, at Kerala Blasters, are privileged to be part of this nice club and I see it as a pleasure because I see the boys enjoying every day in the training, enjoying being at this club and we're honored to be here."

Apostolos Giannou missed the Kerala Blasters' away match against Odisha due to an injury. However, Vukomanovic revealed that the Greek-Australian striker is back in the mix:

"Ayush [Adhikari] started training with the group yesterday, Apo [Giannou] as well. So they are part of the group, everybody is available. Today, we have a full squad available, we'll just make our selection today."

"We have 23 players available for training today, 18 of them will be participating [in the match against Mumbai City], so, for us, it is kind of a luxury problem."

Kerala Blasters played a behind-closed-doors friendly on Wednesday (October 26) with a mix of reserve and first-team players getting minutes under the belt. Vukomanovic lifted the lid on why the club decided to organize the match:

"Actually, this year, we want to organize [friendlies] often [to give] playing time for the players who, for example, don't participate in a game in ISL. So, actually, what what does it mean? They also get playing time."

"So it means that they have games on their legs. Later when you call them up, they will be ready. Especially for young players who are coming and training with us, it's a normal step in their careers."

The Yellow Army coach added:

"Coming, being with us, being with the first squad, getting to know the other players, the other players getting to know these young players because soon they will be part of the first squad."

"It is the next step in their career. Later, maybe from January or next season, when they come and become the full part of the first squad, they don't need time to adapt."

"Last season, with Jorge and Alvaro, we did well, but this is history" - Kerala Blasters star Adrian Luna

Vukomanovic was accompanied by Kerala Blasters attacker Adrian Luna for the pre-match press conference. The Uruguayan formed a solid partnership with Jorge Pereyra Diaz and Alvaro Vazquez at the club last term.

However, the forwards are no longer a part of the Yellow Army and have been replaced by Dimitrios Diamantakos and Giannou. Asked how Diaz and Vazquez's exits have affected him, Luna said:

"Last season, with Jorge and Alvaro, we did well, but this is history. We have good players, we have good replacements for them and we're trying to do our best."

"In football, you need at least 3-4 games to get to know each other, to know how they play, how they move, how they like to approach the game. We're on this path, so we have to be patient, trusting ourselves. I trust my teammates 100%."

Kerala Blasters' upcoming opponents Mumbai City have won one and drawn two of their three ISL matches so far. It remains to be seen if they can hand the Islanders their first defeat of the season.

